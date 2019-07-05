A 14-person committee, co-chaired by a neighborhood representative and real estate company president, will oversee street improvement projects to be paid for by Lincoln's new sales tax.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced appointments to the Advisory Committee on Transportation in a news release Friday.
Shannon Harner, who heads HomeServices of Nebraska, and Mike DeKalb, a Lower Platte South Natural Resources District director and University Place Neighborhood Association board member, will lead the committee.
The four geographic quadrant representatives are Ken Cooper, northeast; Megan Stock, southeast; Genelle Moore, southwest; and Brett Ebert, northwest.
Business and growth representatives included Don Linscott and Todd Wiltgen, a former Lancaster County Commissioner now with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.
Developer Rick Krueger was also appointed to the committee.
Before the sales tax was voted on, concern over the committee's makeup caused a stir among neighborhood leaders worried that former Mayor Chris Beutler had tentatively promised the business community that Krueger would lead the committee ultimately responsible for recommending how the money is spent.
The mayor is pleased Krueger agreed to serve on the committee, Gaylor Barid's mayoral aide Kevin Cass said. He said Beutler's proposal was tentative and the new mayor wanted to compose this group in a slightly different way.
Amy Eidenmiller, Russell Miller and Pablo Cervantes will represent the community at large.
Barb Fraser, a transportation advocate, and Jeanne McClure, a representative of the engineering industry, will also serve on the committee.
"We think the composition (of this committee) is going to offer a lot for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities," Cass said.
Each member will serve a two-year term and then be eligible for re-appointment.
They'll begin meeting monthly later this summer.
At least 25 percent of the sales tax must be spent on new-growth projects, but Gaylor Baird has said she intends to pursue projects in each of the four geographic quadrants of the city.
The city will begin collecting the sales tax in October, and it's expected to generate $13 million in revenue annually for six years.
Projects will be selected later in the fall, with construction expected to begin next spring.