Gatehouse Rows affordable housing project gets approval for additional TIF

Lincoln City Council members gave their collective nod of approval Monday to a financing change on the much-touted Gatehouse Rows, an affordable housing project at 36th and R streets.
Developers already had a groundbreaking ceremony for the project, which is the first large affordable housing project since the city adopted its Coordinated Affordable Housing Action Plan.
On Monday, the City Council unanimously passed a resolution amending the plan to increase the amount of tax-increment financing from $1.6 million to up to $2 million for the $19.5 million project.
TIF, a mechanism that allows developers to use the increased future property taxes a project generates to pay for certain upfront costs, will pay primarily for public improvements, said Fred Hoppe, president of developer Hoppe Homes.
The improvements will pay for street and utility improvements, including increasing the water line size for the neighborhood, he said.
The council and planning commission already had approved zoning changes, a community unit plan and a blight study of the area needed for developers to make use of TIF. The redevelopment plan will come before the council Oct. 4.
The project will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom rowhouse-style apartments, all of which will be designated as affordable for people earning 60% of the area median income. About 10 units will be available to people making no more than 40% of the median income.
Rent for one-bedroom apartments will start in the mid-$500 range, while two-bedroom units will have rent starting in the mid-$600s. Three-bedroom apartments will rent for between $1,100 and $1,200 monthly.
Kirk Barber, a resident who lives in the neighborhood, said neighbors remained concerned about increased traffic, as well as how potential renters will be vetted.
City officials said traffic studies showed that even with the development traffic would remain typical for similar residential streets.
The project, which is being built on land just west of Wyuka Cemetery, will have amenities that include an onsite playground, event space and community garden.
In addition to the TIF funds, Hoppe was able to get low-income housing credits and about $17.4 million in housing development bonds issued by the city.
Construction is expected to begin soon and developers hope to have the first apartments available by this time next year.
