Gatehouse Rows affordable housing project gets approval for additional TIF

Lincoln City Council members gave their collective nod of approval Monday to a financing change on the much-touted Gatehouse Rows, an affordable housing project at 36th and R streets.

Developers already had a groundbreaking ceremony for the project, which is the first large affordable housing project since the city adopted its Coordinated Affordable Housing Action Plan.

On Monday, the City Council unanimously passed a resolution amending the plan to increase the amount of tax-increment financing from $1.6 million to up to $2 million for the $19.5 million project.

TIF, a mechanism that allows developers to use the increased future property taxes a project generates to pay for certain upfront costs, will pay primarily for public improvements, said Fred Hoppe, president of developer Hoppe Homes.

The improvements will pay for street and utility improvements, including increasing the water line size for the neighborhood, he said.

The council and planning commission already had approved zoning changes, a community unit plan and a blight study of the area needed for developers to make use of TIF. The redevelopment plan will come before the council Oct. 4.