Garver announces bid for second term as Lancaster County treasurer

Lancaster County Treasurer Rachel Garver announced she will run for a second term in office, with a focus on accountability and transparency.

“I initially ran to bring back honesty, intelligence and integrity to the office,” she said in a prepared statement. “Since assuming the role of county treasurer in the beginning of 2019, I am proud to say that my leadership has allowed my hard-working staff to shine.”

When Garver was elected in 2018, she became the first woman elected to that office and the first Democrat in almost 40 years. She replaced Andy Stebbing, who had been charged with multiple felonies related to privately selling used cars and ultimately pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors.

Garver said improvements during her term include participating in the state’s modernization of the Department of Motor Vehicles system; initiating an easy-to-use appointment system; allowing customers to avoid lines to process their motor vehicle transactions; and restructuring and updating job duties to improve services.

Garver said the office is also working with a new vendor to improve services for credit card and online payments that will generally lower processing fees. The new service will begin early next year.