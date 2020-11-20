Further restrictions may come to Lincoln next week as COVID-19 surge squeezes hospital capacity

Local health officials may impose further health restrictions, including a shutdown of bars and limiting wedding receptions to 10 people, next week as they hone in on gatherings and try to prevent COVID-19 cases from overwhelming Lincoln hospitals, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.
Friday's COVID-19 hospitalization marked a new local high for the pandemic with 169 coronavirus patients in care of Lincoln hospitals, she said.
Lincoln's local hospital capacity stands at 436 beds without going into the surge capacity, and with hospitalizations expected to rise following a spike in cases earlier in the week, Lopez said the surge will eat up beds also needed for people suffering heart attacks, strokes and car crashes.
"Even if our hospitals go into surge and they convert flexibly like (pediatrics) rooms or psych areas, we still have to have the staff to take care of those individuals," Lopez said at the weekly news conference on the local pandemic response.
Her department staff will closely monitor hospital beds and strain in the coming days and may adopt stricter restrictions identified in a metric by Gov. Pete Ricketts for when COVID-19 hospitalizations reach 25% statewide.
Two more Lancaster County residents died of coronavirus Friday, and 184 more residents have contracted it. The deceased were identified as a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s, and both had been hospitalized.
Overall the death toll increased to 66, total cases climbed to 14,006 and documented recoveries rose to 4,878.
Beginning last Monday, new directed health measures implemented by Lopez mandated that bars and restaurants close earlier, postponed events and prohibited all indoor youth sports, both club and school-affiliated, until Dec. 7.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the high rate of community spread has left public health officials with only blunt tools that cut down on gatherings as options to slow transmission.
Since the youth sports prohibition was announced, parents and coaches have emailed city officials pushing them to reverse the decision, and an online petition pressing Gaylor Baird to restore sports had over 453 signatures.
The mayor on Friday implored families and teams to wait five more school days and not try and skirt around the youth sports directive to help protect hospitals and the ability to keep schools open.
Pete Ferguson, a coach with the Ubuntu Nebraska girls basketball, echoed the mayor's sentiment at her weekly news conference on the local coronavirus response.
Ferguson, who coaches athletes ranging from third to eighth grades, said teams at all levels in all sports need to adhere to a common game plan and that they cannot continue to carry on practices, games and tournaments.
"This is all going to be bigger than any final score," he said.
Throughout the pandemic, contact tracers have detected cases among baseball, football, basketball, volleyball and hockey teams, but Lopez at the briefing Friday did not provide specific numbers of cases among youth sports teams.
Health Department officials made their decision in part because of the ability of youth and younger people to contract and carry the virus without showing symptoms, thereby increasing the risk of transmitting it to more vulnerable people, Lopez said.
"Rather than focusing on numbers, what we're trying to do is focusing on the gathering events," the health director said.
On Friday, the city announced it had exercised its contractual authority to control the Railyard commons area and call off a Husker watch party in order to prevent problematic gathering amid the surging pandemic.
The Cube will not broadcast the Nebraska-Illinois game, but businesses in the Railyard will still be open to the public, according to the news release.
The city has not issued a closure order for the Railyard.
Other businesses that have canceled their outdoor events will open to the public for dining inside and in their sidewalk cafes as well as for takeout, the release said.
During the Nov. 14 Husker game, Lincoln police were called to several large gatherings and investigated loud parties, ticketed minors for drinking and others for disturbing the peace, the news release said.
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the department is working with the Health Department to educate people about directed health measure violations but documented violations may be subject to criminal charges from the Lincoln City Attorney's Office.
Indoor and outdoor gatherings and Thanksgiving events are discouraged, but Gaylor Baird encouraged anyone choosing to hold one to do so outside.
Getting together with other people is an essential part of human nature, and these requests are difficult, she said.
Potential vaccines provide hope that these restrictions and mandates will short-term sacrifices, but Lincoln needs to take action and remain vigilant, the mayor said.
"In the meantime, we need to remain strong and do the right thing right now to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our neighbors," Gaylor Baird said.
Last week, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez called on concertgoers to quarantine for two weeks, described the show as a potential super-spread event and revoked the venue's event permit needed to hold large shows.