Further restrictions may come to Lincoln next week as COVID-19 surge squeezes hospital capacity

"This is all going to be bigger than any final score," he said.

Throughout the pandemic, contact tracers have detected cases among baseball, football, basketball, volleyball and hockey teams, but Lopez at the briefing Friday did not provide specific numbers of cases among youth sports teams.

Health Department officials made their decision in part because of the ability of youth and younger people to contract and carry the virus without showing symptoms, thereby increasing the risk of transmitting it to more vulnerable people, Lopez said.

"Rather than focusing on numbers, what we're trying to do is focusing on the gathering events," the health director said.

On Friday, the city announced it had exercised its contractual authority to control the Railyard commons area and call off a Husker watch party in order to prevent problematic gathering amid the surging pandemic.

The Cube will not broadcast the Nebraska-Illinois game, but businesses in the Railyard will still be open to the public, according to the news release.

The city has not issued a closure order for the Railyard.