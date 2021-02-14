Funds raised to refresh Teachers Fountain with bubbling to return in 2022

The $1.6 million campaign to renovate and repair the Bicentennial Cascade Fountain has cleared its fundraising goals, but city officials estimate the fountain won't splash anew until spring 2022.

Also known as the Teachers Fountain, the landmark at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway needs its dilapidated pipes fixed, and plans call for new lighting, a reduced basin, shaded seating area, terraced seating wall and panels to recognize educators.

J.J. Yost, who oversees project construction for Lincoln Parks and Recreation, said the city needed to tweak its project specifications and construction timeline after a previous bid request returned only one overbudget offer.

Original plans called for construction to begin in the winter and wrap up in time to run the fountain for summer parkgoers, Yost said.

The new project request remains largely the same, but the city will forgo constructing a building for the fountain's mechanical equipment and instead put up an open-air shelter, he said.

The new timeline requires the project to finish by the end of October, too late for any bubbling this summer.

The city has rebid the project with the tweaked specifications and hopes to select a contractor by the end of February, Yost said.