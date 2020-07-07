Funding Lincoln recycling program as it is would drive up trash bills, city says

The city expects to pay about $430,000 to have the recycled materials collected at the new sites processed, she said.

In the past, processed recyclables used to generate about a $300,000 profit annually for the city, but the crash of the international market for recycled materials wiped out the income of recycling programs in Lincoln and elsewhere.

Despite the popularity of the city's recycling sites, curbside collection provides the most efficient service, and it serves as the best way to increase recycling overall, Garden said.

But some attendees of a environmental task force's virtual meeting voiced concern that the reduced number of sites would make it harder for people in apartments and in the denser parts of the city to comply with the city's cardboard ban.

Garden said she hopes the new and enlarged sites will be targeted for locations that can still attract people who don't recycle from their home.

Melissa Mercier of Uribe Refuse Services, which services the collection sites, said the city needs to increase its education about what to recycle at the sites to minimize the possibility that items not clean enough for processing will contaminate a load.