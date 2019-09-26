Free gun locks will be offered when someone applies to buy a handgun at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Thursday.
Preventing gun violence is a complex undertaking that requires efforts at every level of government and across the community, she said at a morning press conference to talk about her gun safety initiatives.
The ideas are in response to a task force that examined child access to firearms and the safe storage of guns this summer.
Gaylor Baird said she supports two gun ordinances being considered by the City Council which require gun owners to report gun thefts within 48 hours and another to secure guns left in vehicles.
The free gun lock program is a partnership with the Lincoln-Lancaster Youth Suicide Prevention Coalition.
The city, its police department, gun safety advocates and Big Shots gun range business owner will do a public safety campaign recommending safe storage practices.
Gaylor Baird said she will also continue to support a proposed red-flag gun law at the state level which would allow law enforcement to remove firearms from a person at high risk of harming themselves or others, he said.
Her announcements Thursday follow the conclusion of a Child Access to Firearms/Safe Storage Task Force, which issued a report offering potential strategies to encourage guns are secured.
But that task force made no recommendation on whether the city should have an ordinance mandating all firearms be locked up at homes when not in use, as gun safety advocates had pushed for.
Earlier this month, two Lincoln City Council members proposed separate gun ordinances tied to the task force's findings.
Council Chair Jane Raybould's proposal would require gun owners to report firearm thefts to police within 48 hours of learning about it.
The council is expected to vote on whether to enact her ordinance Monday.
Councilman Roy Christensen's proposal requires guns left in vehicles to be locked up. He has delayed consideration of that ordinance a month, so he can address concerns about how his law would affect certain vehicles and rifles.
This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates.