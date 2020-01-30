Free broadband internet announced for 77 Lincoln nonprofits

Free broadband internet for Mourning Hope will mean the grief services nonprofit's new building is as updated and upgraded as it can be, Executive Director Carly Runestad said.

At Lighthouse, staff can ensure speedy internet for students working on their homework after school, Executive Director Bill Michener said.

And at The Bay, this gift will keep wireless internet from crashing in the coffee shop where students study and support the video projects and gaming teenagers do there, said Mike Smith of Rabble Mill.

They were among 77 nonprofits selected to receive free internet service with speeds of 1 gigabit per second from Allo for the next 10 years, a promise the Nelnet company made to the city of Lincoln.

For nonprofits, every dollar matters, and with this gift, they can direct more money into their programs and better serve the community, several organization leaders said.

"We want to take a little bit of the pressure off these nonprofits and let them do what they do,” Allo President Brad Moline said at a news conference Thursday.

