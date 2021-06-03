Four finalists named for Lincoln's next police chief

The mayor announced four finalists to be Lincoln’s new police chief Thursday, including one former Lincoln officer and others from Arizona, San Francisco and Maryland.

The city will hold public forums for each of the candidates the week of June 21.

The four finalists are Ramon Batista, former police chief in Mesa, Arizona; Teresa Ewins, a commander with the San Francisco Police Department; Darryl McSwain, the police chief for the Maryland-National Capital Park Police-Montgomery County Division; Genelle Moore, a background investigator and human resources specialist for Lincoln Public Schools and retired LPD captain.

“I am thrilled with the expertise, skills and experience demonstrated by our finalists,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “The qualities identified by the community during our public engagement process this spring are evident in each one of them. They all expressed a commitment to the priorities of community policing, support for our department officers and staff, a focus on diversity and equity, and an unwavering dedication to transparency and accountability.”