Four finalists named for Lincoln's next police chief

The mayor announced four finalists to be Lincoln’s new police chief Thursday, including one former Lincoln officer and others from Arizona, San Francisco and Maryland.
The city will hold public forums for each of the candidates the week of June 21.
The four finalists are Ramon Batista, former police chief in Mesa, Arizona; Teresa Ewins, a commander with the San Francisco Police Department; Darryl McSwain, the police chief for the Maryland-National Capital Park Police-Montgomery County Division; Genelle Moore, a background investigator and human resources specialist for Lincoln Public Schools and retired LPD captain.
“I am thrilled with the expertise, skills and experience demonstrated by our finalists,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “The qualities identified by the community during our public engagement process this spring are evident in each one of them. They all expressed a commitment to the priorities of community policing, support for our department officers and staff, a focus on diversity and equity, and an unwavering dedication to transparency and accountability.”
The public forums will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Auld Recreation Center, 1650 Memorial Drive in Antelope Park. More details will be announced soon. The presentations will be recorded, and residents can view them at the LNKTV YouTube channel. The public can offer feedback on the candidates by June 28 to mayor@lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-7511.
The new chief will replace Jeff Bliemeister, who left to head security at Bryan Health.
A panel of community members interviewed the eight candidates last week and Gaylor Baird offered invitations to the four finalists based on the feedback from the committee.
Following the public forums, the mayor will select the new police chief, a nomination that the City Council must approve.
Members of the search committee included Bob Caldwell, NEBCO executive vice president and chief administrative officer; Tracy Corr, chairperson of the Mayor's Neighborhood Roundtable; Marty Fehringer, former LPD captain, assistant chief of UNL Police Department; Romeo Guerra, executive director of El Centro de las Americas; Pastor John Leonard Harris, founder and president of Encouragement Unlimited; Dr. Ed Mlinek, emergency medicine specialist at Bryan Health; Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay; Phil Tegeler, retired, former executive director of The Bridge Behavioral Health; Colette Yellow Robe, academic retention specialist, UNL.
