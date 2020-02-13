Fortenberry tweet on resort fees sparks questions over priorities

Democratic congressional candidate Kate Bolz questioned Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's priorities in a Twitter exchange this week, but Fortenberry said the dust-up misrepresented his real priorities.
It started with this Fortenberry tweet: "Ever had this happen? You make a reservation at a hotel, then you get charged something called a resort fee? It's not right. I invite you to watch an NBC Nightly News Story in which I discuss what we're doing to end this deceptive bait-and-switch practice."
Ever had this happen? You make a reservation at a hotel, then you get charged something called a resort fee? It’s not right. I invite you to watch an NBC Nightly News story in which I discuss what we’re doing to end this deceptive bait-and-switch practice https://t.co/hoerdkUVqm— Jeff Fortenberry (@JeffFortenberry) February 10, 2020
That prompted this tweet from Bolz, a Lincoln state senator: "Ever had this happen? You get hit with high co-pays, higher premiums, and prescription drugs you can't afford because your member of Congress is busy working on ... resort fees? Join Team Bolz, we have our priorities straight."
Ever had this happen? You get hit with high copays, higher premiums, and prescription drugs you can’t afford because your Member of Congress is busy working on...resort fees? Join Team Bolz, we have our priorities straight. https://t.co/fqYik51YNu— Senator Kate Bolz (@katejbolz) February 11, 2020
And that led to this statement from Fortenberry: "I don't apologize for joining with Nebraska's attorney general to protect families from exploitation by hotels and other scams such as robocalls.
"It's wrong," he said. "It's about consumer protection."
Last year, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson filed a lawsuit against Hilton Hotels Corp. for its use of resort fees, two weeks after the District of Columbia attorney general filed a resort fee-related lawsuit against Marriott International.
Meanwhile, Fortenberry said his top priorities are lowering prescription drug costs, conservation and the environment, and "exciting new agricultural opportunities."
If both advance through primaries, Fortenberry and Bolz could go head-to-head for the 1st District seat in November.
