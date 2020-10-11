Fortenberry-Bolz debate centers on health care

Both candidates opposed proposals to defund the police in the wake of the recent deaths of Black Americans held in custody by police and both praised the community-based policing model that is in effect in Lincoln.

"We need to reexamine our conscience as a nation," Fortenberry suggested.

"We must make sure opportunity is real for all Americans," Bolz said. "But I absolutely, positively do not support defunding of police."

Fortenberry shone a spotlight on his work to support the paycheck protection program, which was a vital piece of the pandemic disaster relief package approved by Congress.

Bolz pointed to her work in the nonpartisan Legislature prioritizing health care.

In Congress, she said, "partisan politics and political bickering get in the way" of reaching solutions.

"I'm here to help and I'm here to lead," Fortenberry said. "If you need me, I'll be there."

"Health care is on your ballot this year," Bolz said. "It's as clear as the mask on your face."

The hourlong debate was televised by KETV in Omaha; the two candidates will debate again Monday night on NET, beginning at 8 p.m.