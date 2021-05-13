Former Spirit Park in Lincoln is one step closer to becoming housing development

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously in favor of a plan to turn a former soccer complex into 140 single-family homes.

The commission recommended approval of a zoning change and preliminary plat for the homes on nearly 63 acres of what used to be the YMCA's Spirit Park soccer fields near 84th and O streets.

Lincoln Public Schools owns the land, which is just east of the State Farm offices, but agreed last fall to sell it to a development group for $2.3 million.

The development group, Southwest Folsom Development, also would give 18.7 acres of land west of U.S. 77 to the district as part of the deal. LPS may potentially build a future elementary school on that site.

In addition to the homes, the developers are also designating land for a future city park in the development as well.

Several neighbors who testified said they were generally in favor of the development, although some expressed concerns about traffic and the small size of the proposed lot.

