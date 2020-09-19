Former police station identified as preferred site for StarTran bus center

StarTran should build a new downtown bus transfer center on the site of the former police station, about two blocks from where bus riders currently make connections, a city consultant determined.
The southern half of the block bounded by Ninth, 10th, M and N streets emerged as the best spot for buses and riders in the study, which confirmed previous interest by city officials in the area.
If built, Lincoln’s transportation center would replace the city’s primary downtown bus stop outside the Gold's Building at 11th and N streets, an area that has problems with traffic congestion, poor pedestrian circulation, trash, loiterers and smoking.
Developers want to transform the Gold's Building into a hotel, but there is not any deadline for StarTran to move its bus transfer center, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said.
"Having a full transit center is in everyone's interest," Elliott said.
Engineering consultant WSP analyzed 17 sites downtown in the city's first feasibility study on a transit center and found seven had the capability of handling bus movements, Jared Gulbranson of WSP told the Lincoln City Council last week.
Ranking the sites, including their ability to suit several transportation modes, ended with the block between Ninth and 10th and M and N streets as the top choice, Gulbranson said.
The city already owns nearly all the land it would need to build the center there, and the study determined it would not need the entire block for the transit center as previously envisioned, Gulbranson and StarTran Manager Mike Davis said.
At $12.4 million, construction of the new center would be less than half the $28 million estimate tagged to the previous concept for that block.
The proposed bus center would feature 14 covered bays adjacent to a two-story building with a lobby, customer service center and offices for administration, among other amenities.
Investing in a transit center could increase the value of the city's bus service, lead to cleaner air and speed up the bus system overall, Gulbranson told the council.
"If all the routes were able to meet and transfer passengers off-street, that would trim down people's overall travel time significantly," said Gulbranson, noting that the current hub boarding areas limit efficiency.
Lincoln applied for a U.S. Department of Transportation BUILD grant it hoped could fund up to 80% of the project, but of the $1 billion Secretary Elaine Chao awarded Wednesday, $7.6 million went to build a bypass around Blair. The Blair project was Nebraska's lone grant recipient.
Lincoln officials view federal funding as a key component of constructing the bus center, and they plan to pursue other federal grants, including a program specifically for bus transit-related capital projects.
"We will keep applying for this grant," Elliott said.
