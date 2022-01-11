Former LPS board member Matt Schulte announces run for Lancaster County Board

Nonprofit leader and former Lincoln Public Schools board member Matt Schulte announced Monday plans to run for Lancaster County commissioner, challenging longtime board member Deb Schorr for the District 3 seat.
“As a lifelong conservative, I’m humbled to be campaigning to represent the people of Lancaster County,” Schulte said in a news release. “I believe that it is time for new leadership in District 3, and I believe that my unique skill set will suit the residents of Lancaster County well.”
Both Schorr and Schulte are Republicans.
Schulte is the executive director of Youth for Christ/Campus Life, a nonprofit serving youth in the Lincoln community and surrounding areas. He was a Lincoln school board member from 2015-2019.
Schulte said as a school board member he fought for lower taxes, smaller schools and worked to prevent activist curriculum from entering the classroom.
Schulte said he would provide a strong conservative voice on the County Board.
“I have shown through my previous service on the Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education that I can advocate for Republican core positions while working across the aisle to produce great results."
Schulte’s priorities as a board member would include county roads and bridges, juvenile justice reform, fighting to lower property taxes and “pushing back against government mandates from the liberal members of the city and county governments.”
District 3 includes parts of southeast Lincoln and large areas of rural Lancaster County, including the towns of Hickman, Denton, Firth, Panama, Hallam, Roca and Sprague.
Schorr, the longest-serving County Board member, has been chairwoman of the board four times during her tenure. She was first elected in 2002.
A third Republican candidate — Travis Filing of Panama — also has filed as a candidate for the District 3 seat, according to the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office.
