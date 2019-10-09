Miki Esposito, who led the city's largest department under two mayors, will head the marketing team at Olsson, the engineering company said in a news release Thursday.
Esposito left her post at Lincoln Transportation and Utilities last month to take the job as marketing director at the Lincoln-based firm.
"In exploring the next phase of my career, I was looking for the perfect place to grow professionally and personally," she said in the news release. "Olsson fit the bill."
Esposito worked as an attorney for the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality before joining the city in 2006. She moved into what then was known as the Public Works Department in 2009 and was named its first woman director by Mayor Chris Beutler in 2012.
In 2016, Esposito left city government for five months to work for the Nebraska Department of Transportation, but later returned to her job as public works director.
Olsson officials, in announcing her hire, lauded her executive leadership, experience in public administration and knowledge of municipal infrastructure policy, planning, financing and programs.
At Olsson, Esposito and her team will work closely with the firm's engineering and design teams while advancing the company's marketing efforts, the news release said.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird appointed Tom Casady, the city's former public safety director and longtime police chief, to serve as the interim director for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.
His appointment runs through February.