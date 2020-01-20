Former Lincoln mayoral aide turns down Lancaster County job to stay in Ralston post

Former Lincoln mayoral chief of staff Rick Hoppe turned down a job as Lancaster County's chief administrative officer Monday to remain in his new post in Ralston.

Hoppe was named the Ralston city administrator in December.

Last week, the Lancaster County Board voted 4-1 to offer Hoppe, the 12-year aide to former Mayor Chris Beutler, the job replacing Kerry Eagan, who is retiring.

Hoppe's selection by the board came over the vote of Commissioner Deb Schorr, who worried Hoppe's background as a Democratic political activist could affect his ability to independently serve all members of the county board.

In a statement Monday, Hoppe said he was grateful for the board's offer but he did not want his appointment to impede the county's progress.

"Unfortunately, my appointment appeared to be perceived as politically partisan by some," Hoppe said. "The County has important challenges ahead, including infrastructure funding and justice reform, and I do not want that work to be hampered because of these perceptions.

"I have devoted most of my professional career to making Lincoln and Lancaster County a great place to live. I refuse to be an impediment to the County’s continued success."