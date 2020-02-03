Former Huskers support bill allowing college athletes to profit from name, likeness

She said former Husker athletes DeJon Gomes, Justine Wong-Orantes, Sarah Pavan, Jordan Larson and Isaiah Roby all voiced support for the bill, as well as former Chadron State running back Danny Woodhead.

According to Sirles, players such as former NU quarterback Taylor Martinez or receiver Kenny Bell — who he called "guys who are walking brands for Husker football" — volleyball player Gina Mancuso, and Emma Sirles, his wife and former soccer player, could have benefited from Hunt's proposal.

"These are all players who weren't able to go to the next level of professional athletics," Sirles said. "They weren't able to go make millions of dollars or hundreds of thousands of dollars. But the opportunity to make some money was sitting right there in front of them at the college level."

It could also make a difference in the lives of student-athletes who come from disadvantaged backgrounds, and for whom the $750 monthly stipend received from the Nebraska Athletic Department is used to pay bills back home.

"I know plenty of individuals who I call my dear friends that would send at least half of that home so they could put the lights on at the house for their younger brothers and sisters," Sirles said.