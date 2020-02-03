Former Huskers support bill allowing college athletes to profit from name, likeness

As an offensive lineman for the Nebraska football team, Jeremiah Sirles helped create opportunities for quarterbacks to find an open receiver downfield, or open up space for a running back to make plays.
Monday, Sirles threw his weight behind creating another type of opportunity, backing a bill (LB962) to allow college student-athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses.
"This is not going to affect and help me," Sirles, who played for Nebraska from 2010-2013, told the Legislature's Business and Labor Committee. "But I know these kids, I'm at the university, I see these kids and I think, 'How can I help these kids?'"
The bill, introduced by Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, prohibits colleges and universities from enacting rules to prevent student-athletes from earning money by endorsing brands or products, posting sponsored content on their social media accounts, or selling private lessons.
It also prevents the NCAA from imposing punishments on athletes who seek compensation for their reputation, or against the universities where they are enrolled, she said, and ensures they have the same economic rights as other students.
"You don't have to be an Eric Crouch to benefit from this legislation," Hunt said.
Husker volleyball player Lexi Sun has 63,000 followers on Instagram, Hunt pointed out, which in a social media-driven economy would give her an earning potential over all other student-athletes wearing the scarlet and cream.
She said former Husker athletes DeJon Gomes, Justine Wong-Orantes, Sarah Pavan, Jordan Larson and Isaiah Roby all voiced support for the bill, as well as former Chadron State running back Danny Woodhead.
According to Sirles, players such as former NU quarterback Taylor Martinez or receiver Kenny Bell — who he called "guys who are walking brands for Husker football" — volleyball player Gina Mancuso, and Emma Sirles, his wife and former soccer player, could have benefited from Hunt's proposal.
"These are all players who weren't able to go to the next level of professional athletics," Sirles said. "They weren't able to go make millions of dollars or hundreds of thousands of dollars. But the opportunity to make some money was sitting right there in front of them at the college level."
It could also make a difference in the lives of student-athletes who come from disadvantaged backgrounds, and for whom the $750 monthly stipend received from the Nebraska Athletic Department is used to pay bills back home.
"I know plenty of individuals who I call my dear friends that would send at least half of that home so they could put the lights on at the house for their younger brothers and sisters," Sirles said.
But because of the rules of intercollegiate athletics, which are based on maintaining amateurism, Sirles said the NCAA has "total control" over the lives of many student-athletes, which prevent them from realizing their earnings potential when they have it.
Ramogi Huma, a former football player at UCLA and the executive director of the National College Players Association, said existing NCAA rules penalize players who accept payment or goods as compensation for their name or reputation, but allow universities and private companies to profit from selling jerseys with athletes' names on them.
Allowing athletes to earn money from their talents wouldn't hurt sports that do not drive revenue, and it wouldn't upend the competitive equity in college sports — or at least anymore than it is now, Huma said.
Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop asked how colleges and universities could prevent the potential earnings from becoming a corrupting force on student-athletes. He said while recruiters might not explicitly tell student-athletes of their options, recruits will quickly figure out what their opportunities are.
Under the current system, Huma said the money some universities are able to flash translates into recruiting advantages for some.
"Right now, alumni cannot — above board — provide players these opportunities (to profit from their name)," Huma said. "Instead they get together and pull their money together to hire the best coaches, or to buy out the contract of a poor-performing coach. They recruit on facilities, luxury boxes, locker rooms."
Lathrop said there is a difference between "donors dumping money into a practice facility or a larger stadium" and providing compensation.
"It causes me concern for the sport," Lathrop said.
Huma conceded the emerging legislation in states such as California, Florida and Illinois opens up that possibility until the federal government intervenes, but argued donors and boosters have always been a part of the market for recruiting top athletic talent.
In an unusual move — senators don't usually testify during committee hearings — Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers, who has sponsored various legislation dating back nearly 40 years to pay college athletes, testified in support of Hunt's bill. He said if the NCAA was interested in competitive equity, the organization would put a cap on the size of stadiums and coaches' contracts.
"Money is the whole driving force behind big-time college football," Chambers said. "It's not an extracurricular activity where some big old boys get together and knock heads. It's a multibillion-dollar, high-octane business.
"And the workers are not to be paid," Chambers added.
Later, during another testifier's time, Chambers spoke at length about college sports and the NCAA. He said while the NCAA wants to prevent college athletes from earning money, it does little to regulate the activities of universities or donors.
"I say the ones who make the money are entitled to it," he said.
Garrett Klassy, the senior deputy athletic director at UNL, testified in a neutral capacity, telling the committee the university believes it provides the best support available to its student-athletes.
He said Husker Athletics was also working with other Big Ten Conference members and the NCAA to find a solution to the question of how athletes could be allowed to profit from their name, image or likeness as states across the country adopt legislation similar to Hunt's.
