Former Husker, nonprofit director Parker joins Lincoln mayoral race

Stan Parker became the second candidate to announce a run to become Lincoln’s mayor on Wednesday.

The former Husker offensive lineman who runs a nonprofit Christian ministry also became the second Republican in the race who will likely challenge Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in spring 2023.

Lincoln state Sen. Suzanne Geist announced her candidacy in mid-September. Gaylor Baird, a Democrat first elected in 2019, has yet to announce an official reelection campaign, but is expected to seek a second term.

In front of more than 100 people at event venue Suite One Eleven, including several local and state Republican Party leaders, Parker said the coronavirus pandemic and racial conflicts following the killing of George Floyd helped put him on a track to run for public office.

Those experiences deepened an “appreciation for and belief in the ideals of our country,” Parker said, and clarified an “understanding of the role government plays in our lives.”

“Our ability to thrive is significantly defined and outlined by the decisions and policies of those we choose to put in office,” he added.

And, with the city elections approaching next spring, he said he wanted to give Lincoln voters a candidate with a “different skillset."

Parker, who recently switched his party registration from independent, will try to draw on those skills as he competes with a Democratic mayor and an established Republican in a city that has trended blue in recent election cycles.

The mayor's race is nonpartisan in Lincoln. The two candidates with the most votes will emerge from the April primary to face off in the May general election.

Ahead of the 2019 primary, Gaylor Baird had raised more than $315,000, according to campaign finance reports, with two other candidates also drawing more than $100,000 in donations. Gaylor Baird eventually went on to defeat Cyndi Lamm by a 54.5%-45.3% margin.

Geist, who easily won a second term to the Legislature in 2020, reported $20,400 in campaign contributions in 2021 and has $72,000 on hand in her legislative campaign account, according to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

Parker started his campaign without any funds raised — something he said was intentional. Instead of getting assurances from a small group of wealthy donors, Parker hoped to raise a large sum among a wide group of supporters.

Wednesday’s launch also happened before Parker has submitted the required 300 signatures from Lincoln residents to the Lancaster County Election Commission to qualify for the ballot. Petitions were available for attendees to sign at the launch event.

But, the founder of MyBridge, which operates Christian radio stations across the state as well as offers training and education to other nonprofit ministries, said his confidence about seeking public office for the first time grew over the last year.

“As I contemplated a place I could add the most value and see the greatest impact of my service, my heart landed on the role of mayor,” he said, which he said is “to be the executive director of the nonprofit organization called the city.”

Parker said mayors should be passionate about and have experience in nonprofit leadership, which he said requires “identifying, tracking and meeting impact metrics.”

Former Husker football coach and Republican congressman Tom Osborne endorsed Parker on Wednesday, saying that in addition to being a committed athlete and leader, Parker had real experience running a successful business.

“It’s important (people running for office) have done something and met a payroll and understand how the business world works,” Osborne said. “People in politics pretty much have only done politics.”

Parker also is supported by local conservatives who launched an unsuccessful recall attempt on Gaylor Baird and several Democratic members of the Lincoln City Council in 2020, as well as the activist wing of the NEGOP that swept into power at the state convention earlier this summer.

Those in attendance at the campaign announcement included: Lancaster County Republican Party Chair Samuel Lyons; GOP national committeewoman Fanchon Blythe, former U.S. Senate candidates Matt Innis and Todd Watson; and former attorney general candidate Bob Borer.

Parker said he became a Republican after studying the platforms of both parties in anticipation of getting into the mayoral race.

“I aligned significantly — at least locally — with the Republican platform,” he said.

Parker said other states and cities — he did not specify which ones either in his speech or when asked by reporters after — that took a different approach to responding to COVID-19 fared better than Lincoln.

“I’m more oriented to the kind of approach that says let’s give our people information, let’s make sure they have resources, but let’s trust them to make decisions for themselves, their families, their businesses,” he said.

He also said he would be rolling out a more complete platform in the coming weeks, as the focus shifts from national and statewide electoral races to the city elections.

He said that platform would be implemented in corroboration with city department heads, but would be centered on an acrostic that spells out LINCOLN: Leadership, Integrity, Nebraska, Collaboration, Opportunity, Law Enforcement, Neighbors.