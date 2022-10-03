 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Husker and Christian radio director plans to run for Lincoln mayor

Stan Parker, a former Husker football player and executive director of the Christian radio ministry The Bridge, plans to announce his run for mayor of Lincoln this week.

Parker, an offensive lineman for the Huskers in the 1980s, will announce his candidacy Wednesday with his former coach, Tom Osborne.

Parker, a Republican, will challenge Republican state Sen. Suzanne Geist and incumbent Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, who has said she plans to run for reelection, though she has not yet made a formal announcement.

The city’s primary election is scheduled for April and the general election will take place in May. Geist has two years left as state senator.

City elections are nonpartisan, with no party labels attached to names on the ballot. However, parties do recruit and support candidates from their party. The top two candidates in the primary move on to the general election.

Parker, who has been inducted into the Nebraska High School Athletic Hall of Fame and was drafted in the ninth round of the NFL Draft by the New York Giants in 1987, has spent his career in Christian ministry.

After playing some exhibition games with the Giants, he ended his football career and joined the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, according to news accounts.

He is now executive director of The Bridge, where he runs a program called The Bridge Momentum, which helps organizations build Christian ministries.

His campaign website is called Stan For Lincoln, which promises more information after his formal announcement Wednesday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

