Former grocery story near downtown Lincoln gets approval for use as apartments

Why are you running for the Airport Authority and what do you hope to accomplish if elected?

I feel our airport is underutilized and underpromoted. If elected, I will cultivate business partnerships and encourage active community support to assist in air service expansion. I will work to understand the ins and outs of the operation, seek opportunities to enhance land use, assist management in employing effective communication with airlines and connect with individuals and companies in the travel industry to grow our airport, which has an estimated $1 billion impact on the greater Lincoln community.