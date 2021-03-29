Former grocery story near downtown Lincoln gets approval for use as apartments

Twin brothers keen on refurbishing properties received approval Monday to transform a vacant, historic grocery store in the South of Downtown area into apartments.
The Lincoln City Council unanimously designated the Yakel Grocery building at 1845 S. 11th St. a residential landmark and approved a special permit to allow Seth and Luke Flowerday to create apartments inside.
The permit notably waives the parking requirements for the building because the former commercial-use building has ample on-street parking, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department.
From 1912 to 1968, the building housed Yakel Grocery, a neighborhood store associated with the city's first grocery chain, the Basket Stores, according to the Planning Department.
No one opposed the proposal.
Luke and Seth Flowerday told the council last week they have a passion for restoring historical buildings.
Seth Flowerday said their plans for the building, which has been vacant for at least the last six years, have enthused neighbors.
"They were all aware of the problems and were really excited to see something, anything, going in there," Flowerday said.
The Flowerdays intend to market the apartments at about $1,200 per month for two-bedroom units and about $600 per month for one-bedroom units, they said.
