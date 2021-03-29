 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former grocery story near downtown Lincoln gets approval for use as apartments
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Former grocery story near downtown Lincoln gets approval for use as apartments

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1845 S. 11th St, 3.29

The Lincoln City Council approved a special permit allowing this former grocery store, at 1845 S. 11th St., to be renovated into apartments.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Twin brothers keen on refurbishing properties received approval Monday to transform a vacant, historic grocery store in the South of Downtown area into apartments. 

The Lincoln City Council unanimously designated the Yakel Grocery building at 1845 S. 11th St. a residential landmark and approved a special permit to allow Seth and Luke Flowerday to create apartments inside. 

The permit notably waives the parking requirements for the building because the former commercial-use building has ample on-street parking, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department.

From 1912 to 1968, the building housed Yakel Grocery, a neighborhood store associated with the city's first grocery chain, the Basket Stores, according to the Planning Department. 

No one opposed the proposal.

Luke and Seth Flowerday told the council last week they have a passion for restoring historical buildings.

Seth Flowerday said their plans for the building, which has been vacant for at least the last six years, have enthused neighbors. 

"They were all aware of the problems and were really excited to see something, anything, going in there," Flowerday said.

The Flowerdays intend to market the apartments at about $1,200 per month for two-bedroom units and about $600 per month for one-bedroom units, they said. 

City Hall: What's in Lincoln's newly adopted Climate Action Plan again?
Lincoln City Council candidates debate climate change solutions, pandemic policy, police funding
'We can't just make things up as we go': Lincoln City Council approves mayor's climate action plan
City, county officials roll out online form to help distribute nearly $15M in federal rent and utility aid

LINCOLN BUILDINGS THAT HAVE MADE HISTORY

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Woman: Gov. Cuomo forced kisses on my cheek

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nicki Behmer
Elections

Nicki Behmer

  • Updated

Why are you running for the Airport Authority and what do you hope to accomplish if elected?

I feel our airport is underutilized and underpromoted. If elected, I will cultivate business partnerships and encourage active community support to assist in air service expansion. I will work to understand the ins and outs of the operation, seek opportunities to enhance land use, assist management in employing effective communication with airlines and connect with individuals and companies in the travel industry to grow our airport, which has an estimated $1 billion impact on the greater Lincoln community.

Jason B. Krueger
Elections

Jason B. Krueger

  • Updated

Why are you running for the Airport Authority and what do you hope to accomplish if elected?

I am running for airport authority on three main things. One is to hopefully avoid the levy and try and find other revenue streams to fund the airport expansion. Second is to get more airlines in here to service the city of Lincoln better and keep them. Third would be to figure out how to better utilize the buildings and property that the airport has to lease out.

Tracy L. Refior
Elections

Tracy L. Refior

  • Updated

Why are you running for the Airport Authority and what do you hope to accomplish if elected?

I’m running for Airport Authority to help the community of Lincoln. I hope to accomplish better flights, more destinations and improve the general operations and management of the airport.

John S. Olsson
Elections

John S. Olsson

  • Updated

Why are you running for the Airport Authority and what do you hope to accomplish if elected?

I want to give back to a community that has been my home for 50 years. Helping to increase our commercial air service is a priority. The attraction of more flights and increased passenger numbers will be enabled by the LNK Next expansion (terminal) – a good return on investment for Lincoln. I also want to see the general aviation businesses thrive and have opportunities for continued growth. We also need to maintain a strong relationship with military-based partners.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News