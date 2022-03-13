 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Food trucks could stay 3 hours in Lincoln residential areas under proposed ordinance change

Muchacho's Food Truck, 6.22

Nick Maestas, owner of the Muchacho's food truck, hands a finished order to a waiting customer during a farmers market in 2019. 

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Food trucks could spend up to three hours in residential neighborhoods under a proposed change to city ordinance, making it much easier to provide food for private gatherings than the current 10-minute restriction.

“Expanding the ability for food trucks to serve in Lincoln’s neighborhoods is important to ensuring the ability to serve the public now more than ever,” Nick Maestas, owner of Muchachos, said in an email to Lincoln City Council members.

Some people still aren’t comfortable going out, he said, and this change would allow food trucks to serve food at graduation parties and wedding rehearsal dinners in backyards.

The council will vote on the ordinance change Monday.

The ordinance would prohibit food trucks from staying that long on streets in “congested areas” such as Havelock Avenue or arterial streets.

This is another step in the evolution of food trucks in Lincoln, which made their first appearance in 2011, when they had to park on private property if they wanted to serve downtown customers.

Two years ago, a pilot program allowed food trucks to park in four zones in downtown Lincoln, expanding access for food trucks in the city.

Before that, food trucks could only park on the street with a special permit, which required four weeks’ notice and closing of the street.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

