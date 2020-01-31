Food truck zones for Lincoln unveiled; restaurant association doesn't oppose pilot program

"It's a long time coming," Cherry Kress of Nitro Burger, one of the city's first food trucks, said of the program Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nitro Burger, which intends to participate in the pilot, hasn't really challenged the status quo in trying to reach customers, Kress said.

Minh Nguyen, who launched his Asian fusion truck Heoya in 2011, got ticketed for parking on the street longer than 10 minutes.

After that, he formed a relationship with U-Stop gas stations and began selling on their properties across town before starting a lunch counter inside the U-Stop at 33rd and Superior streets.

"Without them, I don't know what we would have done," he said.

This pilot program gives him hope for food trucks and the food scene, and he believes it can help bring more people downtown, Nguyen said.

"We're not trying to cause riffs with the restaurants," he said.

The 100-foot setbacks required in the pilot double the buffer between food trucks and brick-and-mortar restaurant competitors.

That's double the distance required in Omaha, where the trucks must be 50 feet from an established restaurant during hours when food is sold unless they receive consent from the restaurant.