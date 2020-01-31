Food truck zones for Lincoln unveiled; restaurant association doesn't oppose pilot program

Organizers of a food truck pilot program testing regulations that allow them to park on downtown Lincoln streets unveiled four proposed zones Friday.
The food truck zones would allow at least three food trucks to park at hooded meters, and the locations target some large employment centers in downtown that are at least 100 feet from a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
The proposed zones to test these regulations are:
*Centennial Mall and R Street on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
*Goodhue Boulevard and H Street on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
*Eighth and M streets Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
*And Centennial Mall and M Street on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Councilwoman Tammy Ward, working with food truck owner Nick Maestas, announced the program, which expands the access for food trucks in the city.
"We want to be a problem solver, not a problem maker," Ward told reporters at news conference Friday.
Food trucks can only park on the street if they obtain a special event permit, which requires four weeks notice and the closure of the street.
Since the first food trucks began operating in Lincoln in 2011, they've had to park on private property if they wanted to serve downtown customers.
"It's a long time coming," Cherry Kress of Nitro Burger, one of the city's first food trucks, said of the program Friday.
Nitro Burger, which intends to participate in the pilot, hasn't really challenged the status quo in trying to reach customers, Kress said.
Minh Nguyen, who launched his Asian fusion truck Heoya in 2011, got ticketed for parking on the street longer than 10 minutes.
After that, he formed a relationship with U-Stop gas stations and began selling on their properties across town before starting a lunch counter inside the U-Stop at 33rd and Superior streets.
"Without them, I don't know what we would have done," he said.
This pilot program gives him hope for food trucks and the food scene, and he believes it can help bring more people downtown, Nguyen said.
"We're not trying to cause riffs with the restaurants," he said.
The 100-foot setbacks required in the pilot double the buffer between food trucks and brick-and-mortar restaurant competitors.
That's double the distance required in Omaha, where the trucks must be 50 feet from an established restaurant during hours when food is sold unless they receive consent from the restaurant.
At the news conference Friday, Zoe Olson of the Nebraska Restaurant Association said the association looks forward to reviewing the plans for the pilot program and offering feedback before the introduction of any permanent Lincoln ordinance.
"We're not opposed," Olson said. "We want to be in on the conversation."
The pilot would start in April and last at least six weeks with the hopes of gathering data to help inform more permanent ordinance introduced in time for the summer, Ward said.
