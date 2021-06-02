Flowerday plans to run for reelection to Lancaster County Board

Sean Flowerday on Tuesday announced plans to run for reelection to the Lancaster County Board’s District 1 seat, which covers central Lincoln.
“I’m proud of my work to protect the health of people in Lancaster County throughout the pandemic and to strengthen our local economy through green energy development,” Flowerday said in announcing his reelection campaign.
“I am committed to fighting for my friends and neighbors here in the district where I was raised and where my family makes our home.”
Flowerday, a Democrat, was raised in the core of Lincoln that he represents. He has a degree in fire protection technology and is a certified emergency medical technician. He works as an aide in the Nebraska Legislature and is engaged to former state Sen. Kate Bolz, who is a policy aide to Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.
He was elected to the county board in 2018 and has served as board chairman and as a member of the Board of Health throughout the pandemic.
Success of the county’s vaccination efforts is one of his proudest achievements on the board, and he wants to continue that work, he said. In Lancaster County, 60.9% of residents have been vaccinated.
“We have a historic opportunity to make our community stronger than ever as we recover and rebuild after the pandemic,” he said. “This campaign is about seeing my community through a hard time and ensuring that our families and our economy come back better than before.”
Flowerday said other achievements during his tenure include easing some of the strictest rules in the country on wind turbines, spearheading a historically large increase in infrastructure funding for county highways and bridges, increasing funding for family programs in the county, and safeguarding clean air and water from pollution from industrial farming operations.
Flowerday’s priorities for a second term include continuing to fight for economic development through green energy expansion, rebuilding tourism and hospitality and supporting small business, increasing services for new mothers and youth development, beginning construction on a new city-county senior citizen center and finding alternatives to incarceration for at-risk youth.
County Commissioners Rick Vest and Deb Schorr will also be up for reelection in November.
