Flowerday plans to run for reelection to Lancaster County Board

Sean Flowerday on Tuesday announced plans to run for reelection to the Lancaster County Board’s District 1 seat, which covers central Lincoln.

“I’m proud of my work to protect the health of people in Lancaster County throughout the pandemic and to strengthen our local economy through green energy development,” Flowerday said in announcing his reelection campaign.

“I am committed to fighting for my friends and neighbors here in the district where I was raised and where my family makes our home.”

Flowerday, a Democrat, was raised in the core of Lincoln that he represents. He has a degree in fire protection technology and is a certified emergency medical technician. He works as an aide in the Nebraska Legislature and is engaged to former state Sen. Kate Bolz, who is a policy aide to Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

He was elected to the county board in 2018 and has served as board chairman and as a member of the Board of Health throughout the pandemic.

Success of the county’s vaccination efforts is one of his proudest achievements on the board, and he wants to continue that work, he said. In Lancaster County, 60.9% of residents have been vaccinated.