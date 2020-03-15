2019 FLOODS: Construction, repairs new normal at Lincoln's wellfield system near Ashland

Platte River ice jams have floated and melted away and lifted the threat spring flooding posed this year on Lincoln's recovering wellfield near Ashland.
"We believe we’re out of the woods for the spring flood issue," Lincoln's Assistant Director of Utilities Donna Garden said last week.
On March 14, 2019, the perfect storm of frozen ground, heavy rain and ice flooded the Platte as well as other Nebraska rivers.
Three days later, the floodwaters wiped out power to Lincoln's only water source.
Lincoln's wellfields collect water from an aquifer underneath the river, pump it to a treatment plant in Ashland, then send it through three mains to the city.
Flooding didn't affect the water quality, city officials said.
However, it limited production and prompted then-Mayor Chris Beutler to implement emergency water restrictions to conserve the supply as crews tried to restore power to the wellfield and maintain its capacity.
The city began lifting the restrictions about three days later, and emergency repair and restoration began. Crews rebuilt access roads, repaired power poles and replaced soil in the north wellfield.
A year later, operations have returned to the pre-flood pace as city water officials seek measures to fully restore the system and further bolster the wellfields.
"Maybe operations themselves are normal," Garden said. "It’s just we have all these other activities out there that are unusual."
Lincoln remains without 15% of pumping capacity because of five wells taken offline in the flood.
Among them was well 56-7, which saw its wellhouse sink into the river because of the flooding, Garden said.
The well needs full replacement, and the transmission main linking it to three other vertical wells needs to be reconnected, she said.
Restoration efforts for those wells, along with well 90-1 in the city's island wellfield farther south, are planned for the next two years as Lincoln Transportation and Utilities seeks to include $18.1 million for permanent fixes in the upcoming two-year city budget, she said.
The flood also cut a new channel through part of the Platte River island that houses well 90-1.
To guard against further erosion, city crews "re-armored this island" by putting in riprap around the well, cleaning up the eroded sand there and erecting a retaining wall on the east side near the newly cut channel.
One of the projects the city hopes to begin this year to make the system more resilient is the installation of a 42-inch valve to isolate the island wellfield pipeline so the other wells connected to it can run independently, Garden said.
Overall, the city estimates mitigation projects at $24 million and is seeking a contractor to help secure Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for these proposed repairs.
