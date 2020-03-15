2019 FLOODS: Construction, repairs new normal at Lincoln's wellfield system near Ashland

"Maybe operations themselves are normal," Garden said. "It’s just we have all these other activities out there that are unusual."

Lincoln remains without 15% of pumping capacity because of five wells taken offline in the flood.

Among them was well 56-7, which saw its wellhouse sink into the river because of the flooding, Garden said.

The well needs full replacement, and the transmission main linking it to three other vertical wells needs to be reconnected, she said.

Restoration efforts for those wells, along with well 90-1 in the city's island wellfield farther south, are planned for the next two years as Lincoln Transportation and Utilities seeks to include $18.1 million for permanent fixes in the upcoming two-year city budget, she said.

The flood also cut a new channel through part of the Platte River island that houses well 90-1.

To guard against further erosion, city crews "re-armored this island" by putting in riprap around the well, cleaning up the eroded sand there and erecting a retaining wall on the east side near the newly cut channel.