Flood says Republican senators need to get together

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk says Republican members of Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature "need to get in the same room" and reach some kind of consensus agreement on redistricting.

Yes, he said during an interview in his Capitol office, the Legislature is nonpartisan, but the reality is that the redistricting process every 10 years is partisan. Especially in terms of congressional redistricting, he said.

"Party is important in this process," Flood said. "Let's be realistic."

"A lot of good can come from a conversation among Republicans," he said. "I look forward to meeting with my Republican colleagues."

Flood was speaker of the Legislature during the redistricting process 10 years ago.

"I'm trying to play a role as a freshman senator now," he said.

"Rural Nebraska is my priority," Flood said.

Republicans currently are divided over elements of the legislative redistricting plan supported by Republican members of the redistricting committee, as dramatically evidenced during a committee hearing Wednesday in Lincoln.

Flood sat down for the interview on Tuesday.