Flood says Republican senators need to get together
Flood says Republican senators need to get together

Special session, 9.13

Senators returned to the floor Monday for the first day of the special session on redistricting.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk says Republican members of Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature "need to get in the same room" and reach some kind of consensus agreement on redistricting.

Yes, he said during an interview in his Capitol office, the Legislature is nonpartisan, but the reality is that the redistricting process every 10 years is partisan. Especially in terms of congressional redistricting, he said.

Mike Flood mug

Mike Flood

"Party is important in this process," Flood said. "Let's be realistic."

"A lot of good can come from a conversation among Republicans," he said. "I look forward to meeting with my Republican colleagues."

Flood was speaker of the Legislature during the redistricting process 10 years ago.

Senator says Republican Party appeal casts concerns about fairness of redistricting process

"I'm trying to play a role as a freshman senator now," he said.

"Rural Nebraska is my priority," Flood said. 

Republicans currently are divided over elements of the legislative redistricting plan supported by Republican members of the redistricting committee, as dramatically evidenced during a committee hearing Wednesday in Lincoln.

Flood sat down for the interview on Tuesday.

"I'm open-minded," he said, "but we have to find a way to get 33 votes. A lot of good could come from a conversation among Republicans."

At the end of the process, bills to redistrict Nebraska's legislative and congressional districts, as well as a number of other governmental bodies, will need 33 votes to clear a potential filibuster by opponents.

Rural representation, legislative districts focus of first redistricting hearing

Republicans hold 32 seats in the Legislature but seldom vote in lockstep on critical issues.

While Republicans currently appear to be divided, Flood said, "Democrats are speaking with one voice."

Senators need to "respect the fact of a population shift" that requires more representation for the Omaha-Lincoln-Sarpy County metropolitan area, Flood said, but he believes redistricting can be accomplished with the loss of a single rural seat in the Legislature.

Key differences between redistricting proposals for metro Omaha congressional districts

"I think it can be done with one," he said. 

"I am totally in sync with efforts to try to avoid creating another massive legislative district in rural Nebraska," he said, pointing to Sen. Tom Brewer's 43rd District in northwestern Nebraska, which already is "the size of New Jersey."

"We should not create districts larger than states in the name of efficiency," Flood said. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

