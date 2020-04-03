Flickering lights in Lincoln? LES explains cause

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

From Air Park to Bethany and downtown to Wilderness Hills, residents across Lincoln reported seeing temporary dips in power Thursday night.

This flickering stemmed not from a problem with Lincoln Electric System's power supply but in the transmission lines connecting it to other utilities, according to an LES spokeswoman.

LES connects to the bulk power grid in North America via a high-voltage transmission line allowing the Lincoln utility to buy and sell electricity, Kelley Porter of LES said in an email Friday.

When issues arise on that line, the system can temporarily lower voltage resulting in power outages or blinks, she said.

Power wasn't lost Thursday, she said.

But wintry weather Thursday night caused interruptions in the region and led to the temporarily lower transmission voltage here, she said.

If your lights flickered in #LNK last night, you were not alone. Neighboring utility transmission lines experienced brief interruptions due to the wintry weather. The extended forecast is looking much nicer. Welcome back, spring!#PublicPower #PoweringLNK pic.twitter.com/utMiuUuUVT — Lincoln Electric Sys (@LESupdates) April 3, 2020

