'Fix it, but don't touch the fountain': City of Lincoln plans to remake plaza, honor teachers

Lincoln parks officials will keep the iconic Bicentennial Cascade Fountain but repair efforts include plans to remake a plaza area with more seating and space to honor teachers.

Renovation plans for the fountain at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway — also known as the Retired Teachers Fountain — include replacing dilapidated pipes and adding lighting, as well as reducing the size of the basin, putting in a shaded seating area, a terraced seating wall and panels to recognize teachers.

The plans will be considered by the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on Thursday and come after the majority of the 7,600 people who took an online survey about the fountain sent a message for parks officials.

"Loud and clear, they said, 'We love that fountain,'" Lincoln Parks Foundation Executive Director Maggie Stuckey said. "Fix it, but don't touch the fountain."

For the last several years, the fountain, built in 1978 by city staff without money set aside for upkeep, has been at risk of pipe failures because of its aging, corroded system.

There are leaks in the fountain and its surrounding basin, the lighting doesn't work and the water needs to be manually treated, according to parks officials.