Five new parking areas created in Lincoln Haymarket so people don't leave scooters all over

Scooter rules

* Scooters are not allowed to be ridden on sidewalks. Riders can only ride scooters in the street and in designated bike lanes.

* Scooters are not allowed on city trails.

* Scooters are not allowed on Lincoln transit/StarTran vehicles.

* Riders are urged to wear a helmet for safety.

* Riders must be over the age of 18 and hold a valid motor vehicle operator’s permit.

* All traffic rules, signals and signs apply to scooter operation.

* Scooters must be operated with the flow of traffic in bicycle or vehicle lanes.

* Riders must yield to pedestrians and walk scooters on sidewalks when parking.

* Riders must not operate scooters under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

* Only one rider is allowed at a time.

* Park scooters within the furniture/landscape area of the City sidewalk, next to bicycle racks, trash cans or flowerpots.

* Allow at least 4 feet of usable pedestrian walking space around scooters at all times.