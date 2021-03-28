Five new parking areas created in Lincoln Haymarket so people don't leave scooters all over

The arrival of spring has signaled the return of scooters to downtown Lincoln.
During the first six months of the ScooterLNK program, more than 10,000 people took scooters for a spin, but complaints about where they've been left caused the city to add five designated parking areas.
Since the program's launch Sept. 1, 2020, the city has received 74 comments, both positive and negative, about the scooters. Most complaints were about riders on sidewalks, where scooters are banned. They're supposed to be ridden only on streets.
Local businesses have also complained about where the scooters have been left parked.
The five new parking locations are mostly near existing BikeLNK stations: Eighth and P streets, Canopy and P, Seventh and Q, Seventh and R and Eighth and R. Users can also park scooters in five locations on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.
"The main benefit is that it helps minimize the instances of improperly parked scooters, specifically in the Haymarket area and the downtown area," Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department transportation planner Roberto Partida said.
"It also is more convenient for scooter users to drop off and pick up scooters (at these locations). And then, lastly, having more designated scooter parking locations also helps educate users on the proper way to park scooters."
Leann Doyle, manager at Captain Jack's Bar, 140 N. 12th St., said the scooters are often parked against the doors of the bar and have to be removed before it opens for the day.
"It's just a frustrating thing," she said. "If they're going to have (the program), give it more structure."
Katie Coates, general manager of Bourbon Street by Single Barrel, said users will occasionally ride scooters in the Railyard when the area is not busy. Additionally, she said an improperly parked scooter knocked over tables at Single Barrel, 130 N. 10th St.
"The people that are riding them aren't responsible," she said.
The Haymarket area is a popular area for riders, so that's where the Transportation and Utilities Department added the new parking spots. They are marked with a parking logo, and the app associated with the scooters also tells users where to find the parking spots.
Partida said he hopes that putting the scooter stations near the BikeLNK stations will help people learn that — just like bikes — scooters can't be left in random spots.
"We wanted to house those relatively together to recognize, 'Hey, this is a city bike-share station where you have to park a bike. So you can also park a scooter right next to it,'" Partida said.
If a user cannot park the scooter at a designated parking area, they are encouraged to park it next to bike racks, trash cans or flowerpots on the city sidewalk. It should not interfere with pedestrians' pathways or be in loading zones or disabled parking spaces.
Partida said the city is optimistic the parking areas will be used.
"At the end of the day, we're hoping that this allows us to continue to educate the public about the correct ways to — not only park — but also ride scooters," he said.
