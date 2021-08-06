Five City Council members suggest ways to spend possible $3 million surplus in property tax reveneu

The five said in a prepared statement the proposed spending modifications reflect important priorities for the community, and that the tax rate cut — if the surplus exceeds $1.5 million — shows they are being good stewards of taxpayers' money.

Jane Raybould, a Democrat, is the only other council member who didn’t sign onto the modifications. She was out of town Friday.

Contacted by phone, Raybould said she hadn’t seen the proposal but said she’s made it clear to the mayor’s office that if there was a surplus in property tax revenue, she would like to use at least a portion to lower the tax rate.

The city is facing the prospect of a large surplus of property tax revenue — beyond the $73.6 million the mayor estimated in her proposed budget — because the county assessor did a total revaluation of residential property. A seller's market has significantly jacked up home prices.

Existing residential property valuation increased by an average of 10.7%. Including new construction, residential valuations increased an average of 12.4%. Commercial property increased by about 10.5%. Total real property in the county increased 11.2%