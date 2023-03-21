The first batch of early vote ballots for the April 4 city primary are in the mail, and voters who requested them should begin seeing them in their mailboxes by the end of the week, according to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen.

So far, the election commissioner has received more than 30,000 requests for early vote ballots, and the office mailed the first 12,000 Monday morning. Voters have until Friday to request an early ballot.

State law permits any registered voter to vote an early ballot, but the request must be made in writing. An early vote request form is available on the Election Commissioner’s website at: lancaster.ne.gov/election.

For information on all the candidates in the spring primary, go to Journalstar.com for a Voter's Guide. Races on the ballot include Lincoln mayor, City Council, Board of Education and Airport Authority.

The general election will be May 2.

Vote by mail applications for the primary must be received by the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office by 6 p.m. Friday.

People also began voting in person Monday at the election office, 601 N. 46th St. Early in-person voting for the primary election will continue through April 3.

The election commissioner’s office will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, the last day to register to vote in person.

