First-generation immigrant and pharmacy technician running for City Council

Elina Newman, a first-generation immigrant from Azerbaijan who is a pharmacy technician and teaches psychology, is running for the District 3 City Council seat in southwest Lincoln.

This is the second time Newman, a registered nonpartisan, has run for City Council, the first time for an at-large seat in 2021.

She was the first person to officially file for the spring elections and among those who applied for appointment as the interim council member to replace Jane Raybould, who was elected to the Legislature in November.

Newman said being on the council would give her an opportunity to serve the community and she would bring her life experiences and a unique perspective on issues to the job.

“People have told me that I am the voice of common sense, someone who looks at all sides of the issue and finds a solution that satisfies all involved,” she said. “I do not believe in 'us' versus 'them.' Instead, I embrace having difficult conversations respectfully and finding solutions.”

Newman fled her native central Asian country with her family and came to the United States in 1993. She works as a pharmacy technician, teaches psychology at Southeast Community College and runs an editing business.

She volunteers with resettlement efforts including as a steering team member on the Lincoln/Lancaster County Welcome Plan for Immigrants and Refugees, and is vice president of the Salt Valley View Neighborhood Association.

She has served on the Nebraska Pharmacists Association as a technician member and the Pharmacy Technician Educators Council.

Among her priorities as a council member would be understanding the budget and making it available to residents in an easy-to-understand format; and making sure people are heard and their comments considered in decision-making.

She said she’d like to go back to having town halls in her district.

Justin Carlson, a Democrat and director of development for the University of Nebraska Foundation, has also announced he’s running for the District 3 seat. Michelle Suarez, who the council appointed to fill the seat vacated by Raybould, said she is not planning to run in the next election.

The primary is April 4 and the general election is May 2.

Top Journal Star photos for January 2023