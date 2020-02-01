Firehouse fences or updated dispatch system? City considers targets for $2M in leftover sales tax

Currently, when someone calls 911, the call taker types information being relayed to them and the computer system transmits that information to the dispatcher, who assigns the call to the available fire or police personnel.

The computer-aided dispatch system also transmits the information to the computers police have in their cruisers.

A mapping function available through computer-aided dispatch technology but not being used currently because of the city's antiquated system could show officers or fire crews the fastest way to get to a call, Bliemeister said.

And an upgrade would allow the city to utilize software that alerts the dispatcher to the closest available unit to a call, the police chief said.

In August, city officials projected the overall cost of upgrading the computer-aided dispatch system at $1.7 million.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bliemeister said the city is in negotiations with the system provider and plans to use hardware and support from the city's Information Services department to help reduce the cost of the upgrades.

Also, the city hopes to secure a $700,000 grant from the Nebraska Public Service Commission, Bliemeister said.