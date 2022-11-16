 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Finding a home for Lincoln's Pershing mural proving to be a challenge

Pershing Center mural, 7.20

Francisco Perdomo (left) and Hannes Holtzhausen remove mural tiles from Pershing Center on July 20.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The fate of the Pershing Center mural — its 730,000 tiles in storage — will now come under the purview of Public Art Lincoln, which will advise the mayor on whether it should become part of the city’s art collection.

Finding a home for the giant mural, which spanned a 38-foot-by-140-foot area on the facade of Pershing Center for 65 years — is proving to be a challenge for the small group of supporters who raised nearly $850,000 in four months to remove the mural to save it from demolition along with the old auditorium.

Adam Helmerichs, owner of Diamond Concrete Cutting, talks about the removal of the Pershing Center mural, Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The mural supporters, led by arts advocate Liz Shea-McCoy, still have another $2 million to raise to restore and reinstall the mural, as well as create a $200,000 endowment for maintenance and repairs.

But they don’t want to start fundraising until they know where the mural will be reinstalled, which has turned out to be easier said than done.

Initially the group was hoping to put it on the grounds of the Lancaster Event Center, but the Lancaster County Ag Society ultimately decided it needed all available fairgrounds space to host its events.

Pershing mural reinstalled

A rendering shows what the Pershing Center mural might look like reinstalled.

The group then turned to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department officials, but a group of city department leaders decided a city park wasn’t the best spot and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird agreed.

Shea-McCoy then appealed to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which decided Public Art Lincoln should weigh in first.

Public Art Lincoln is a group that advises the city on its public art collection, and Tuesday one of its committees heard an hour-long presentation from the group that saved the mural.

The committee will decide whether to bring the issue to the full board, which will then decide whether to recommend to the mayor that the mural become part of the city’s public art collection.

But it won’t decide where the mural should be reinstalled — that would likely go back to Parks and Recreation officials if the arts advisory board and the mayor decide it should be a part of the city's collection.

Parks and Recreation Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross said the public art group is more concerned with the art itself and the artists who created it, but she acknowledged weighing whether it should be part of the city's collection is hard without knowing where the mural would be located.

“We’ve had art donations, but nothing of this magnitude,” Stuckey-Ross said.

Among the locations Shea-McCoy and her group have considered is Pioneers Park or the park planned in the West Haymarket.

Shea-McCoy said she was encouraged by the time the group took to listen to their presentation Tuesday.

“I felt encouraged when I left,” she said. “They really honored our hard work.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

