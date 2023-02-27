Filing deadlines for the April 4 Lincoln city primary election are quickly approaching.

The primary races include Lincoln Board of Education, mayor, Lincoln City Council and Lincoln Airport Authority.

Non-incumbent candidates for the Board of Education, Districts 2, 4 and 6 must file by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The incumbent filing deadline has passed. An incumbent is an officeholder of any elected office who would like to file for the same office or for a different office.

Candidates for mayor, City Council and Airport Authority have until 5 p.m. on Friday to file. There is no incumbent filing deadline for those offices.

Candidates must pay a fee and turn in petitions signed by registered voters. The number of required signatures varies by office.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen encouraged those filing to not wait until the last minute since signatures must be verified.

For more information on filing procedures and qualifications, call the Lancaster County Election Office at 402-441-7311 or visit the Election Commissioner’s website at: lancaster.ne.gov/election.

