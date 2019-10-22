A penny hike in the overall tax rate and widespread valuation increases will pinch the wallets of many Lincoln homeowners and some landlords when they pay their property taxes next year, according to a Journal Star analysis.
Only three of the 13 property taxing authorities in Lincoln raised their levies this year. The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, sitting as the County Board of Equalization, officially certified the rates last week.
Still, the 0.46% change may mean about $300 more on the annual tax bill of the average Lincoln homeowner because home values assessed by the county rose about 10% to match the hot housing market.
This year's average Lancaster County home was valued at $201,600, compared with $184,800 last year.
As in years past, Lincoln Public Schools will continue to receive the majority of property tax money paid in the city.
About two-thirds of the roughly $3,900 paid by the average homeowner next year will go to the school district.
Calculate your 2019 Lincoln property taxes with this JournalStar.com calculator. Enter your home or commercial land valuation without commas and see a breakdown of your bill.
The City of Lincoln and Lancaster County will receive about 16% and 15% of a Lincoln property owner's tax bill, respectively.
But a beefed-up property tax credit from the state will ease some of the pain on tax bills. Non-ag land property will receive a $104.15 credit per $100,000 of valuation next year, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
That's $18 higher than the prior rate, and, effectively, the owner of a $201,600 home in Lincoln would pay less in property taxes this year if their home's assessed value had not changed.
Ag land will qualify for a $124.98 credit for every $100,000 of valuation, about a $21 increase from 2018.
Lancaster County raised its levy 5.6% this year to pay, in part, for more road and bridge repairs, but half of that increase was offset by a decrease in the tax levied by the county-controlled Railroad Transportation Safety District.
The city's levy was bumped up about 1% to account for the $9.9 million stormwater bond issue voters approved in May.
Southeast Community College also increased its rate by a third of a cent, a 3.3% hike.
LPS decreased its levy 0.1%, but school board members along with city officials were criticized for taking a windfall of property taxes that resulted from the countywide revaluation.
As staff in the Lancaster County Assessor's Office prepare to set property values for the next year, Assessor Rob Ogden said he expects home values overall will likely remain the same.
Valuations of commercial property for retail service-type buildings and apartment buildings may increase to reflect market rates as is required by state law, he said.
"Nothing's going down except for maybe farmland," he added.