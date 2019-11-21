The father of a 2-year-old Lincoln boy killed last year when a gust of wind flipped a jumping pad he and his sister were on has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of the pumpkin patch where it happened.
Edward Acuña Quintana sued Joshua and Amanda Kadavy, the owners of JK's Pumpkin Patch, as well as Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties.
The family had been attending an event sponsored by the nonprofit on Oct. 3, 2018, when a gust of wind, measured nearby at 59 mph, tore the pumpkin-shaped inflatable from its moorings and lifted it 30 to 40 feet into the air, throwing Caleb Acuña and his 5-year-old sister, Aura, and blowing the pad 40 yards away, according to rescue officials who responded.
Both children were taken to a Lincoln hospital, where Caleb died the next day from his injuries. Aura suffered a concussion and a broken arm.
At a Lancaster County Board meeting in May, Josh Kadavy described the wind gust as a "freak" event. He said they removed the inflatable attractions from their pumpkin patch near 14th Street and Bluff Road and were reassessing safety issues overall as a result of what happened.
The Kadavys haven't yet responded to the lawsuit filed Friday in Lancaster County District Court.
In it, Acuña's attorney, Kirk Goettsch, said on the day of the family event advertised by Community Action Partnership the National Weather Service had issued a wind advisory, warning of gusts of up to 60 mph.
But neither the Kadavys nor the nonprofit canceled or postponed the event or took any actions to make sure the bounce pad was secured to the ground, the attorney said.
The family is seeking unspecified compensation for their damages and loss, including for funeral and medical expenses.