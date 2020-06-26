Family of Lincoln man electrocuted in tree-trimming accident files suit against LES, contractor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A tort claim filed with the city last year over a Lincoln man's electrocution in a tree-trimming accident in 2018 has turned into a wrongful death lawsuit against Lincoln Electric System and a contractor.

Zachary Francke died on Aug. 29, 2018, when he cut through a branch that fell on a power line, sparked and fatally shocked him while in his backyard at 2340 S. 39th St.

In February, LES's administrative board denied a tort claim that had accused the electric company of negligence.

It prompted a lawsuit filed by Francke's mother, Terry Blacketer, last week in Lancaster County District Court.

In it, Blacketer's attorney, Eric Brown, alleges the utility and its subcontractor failed to maintain the tree limbs that Francke died clearing.

Blacketer had called LES in 2015 about a limb that looks like it was going to fall and hit an LES powerline, but she was told the tree limb was her responsibility. She called LES again in the summer of 2017 to report that limbs had grown very close to LES's power lines.

This time, Brown said, LES sent out Asplundh Tree Experts, which declined to trim the tree, saying the branches weren't touching the line, and LES again told Blacketer it was her problem.