Fairness ordinance signatures verified by election commissioner

Enough signatures to keep the so-called fairness ordinance from going into effect in Lincoln have been validated by the Lancaster County Election Commissioner.

Now the City Council must decide whether to rescind the ordinance or let Lincoln voters decide its fate.

David Shively announced Wednesday his office reviewed 315 of the 1,361 petition pages that were submitted a week ago. Of the 5,718 lines reviewed, 4,915 signatures were valid, he said.

The Nebraska Family Alliance had turned in 18,501 signatures on March 1. They had needed 4,137 signatures — 4% of city voters in the previous gubernatorial election.

Nebraska Family Alliance Executive Director Karen Bowling said last week that the group circulated 1,365 petitions, an effort that included 339 volunteers and 72 churches.

Nearly a decade ago, 10,000 signatures were collected after the City Council passed an initial ordinance to extend discrimination protections to include sexual orientation and gender expression.

After the successful referendum petition in 2012, the council didn’t rescind the ordinance or put it to a vote, and it was in limbo until the current council passed a broader revision of the municipal code last month.

In addition to extending protections to include sexual orientation and gender expression, the ordinance adds active military and veterans as a protected class. It also updates definitions of marriage, race and natural origin, strengthens definitions and updates disability protections and reorganizes the section to clarify the process of the city's Human Rights Commission.

If the council puts the ordinance to a citywide vote, which some members have said they support, it would have to be during a special election in July or August or the general election in November.

Shively said state law prohibits holding a special election too close to a regularly scheduled election.

Councilwoman Sändra Washington, who introduced the ordinance, said she supports putting it to a vote — something she said petition circulators seem to want to happen as quickly as possible.

She said she’s filed paperwork with the Accountability and Disclosure Commission for a campaign committee supporting passage of the ordinance.

“I’m not surprised they (ordinance opponents) were able to get the signatures, given the fact that the message they were putting out was untrue,” she said. “They were playing to people’s emotions and fears and they weren’t telling the truth."

At last week's news conference, Nate Grasz, Nebraska Family Alliance policy director, said the ordinance is overly broad and poorly written.

Redefining sex opens up bathrooms and locker rooms to those who identify as transgender, he said, and a broad definition of sexual harassment means people could be held liable for expressing biblical views.

“Our City Council chose politics over people and advanced an ordinance that punishes free speech and violates the safety and privacy of women and girls in Lincoln,” he said. “Let's be clear. No one here today opposes fairness.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.