Fairness ordinance opponents collect signatures to force council action

  • Updated
The Nebraska Family Alliance announced it has gathered more than 18,000 signatures — more than four times the number needed to require the Lincoln City Council to rescind or put the so-called “fairness ordinance” on the ballot.

The group said it had collected 18,501 signatures, turned in this morning to the city clerk for verification.

The petition needed 4,137 signatures — 4% of voters in Lincoln from the previous gubernatorial election — to stop the ordinance from taking effect.

In 2012, more than 10,000 citizens signed a petition that required the City Council to rescind the fairness ordinance or place it on the ballot for a vote of the people. The council did neither, and it was in limbo until the current council passed a broader revision of the municipal code on Feb. 14.

Lincoln's transgender community predicted it'd be target of fairness ordinance opponents

At a news conference outside the Nebraska Family Alliance offices at 11th and E streets, supporters gathered to commend the process, which included circulating 1,365 petitions, an effort that included 72 churches and 339 volunteers.

Nebraska Family Alliance officials focused on issues of free speech and religious freedoms from the podium.

In addition to extending protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity, the newly approved ordinance adds active military and veterans as a protected class. It also updates definitions of marriage, race and natural origin, strengthens definitions and updates disability protections and those regarding service animals and reorganizes the section to clarify the process of the Human Rights Commission.

This is a developing story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

