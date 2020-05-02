Facing potential $17M shortfall, city officials explore difficult budget questions, lobby for federal help

Hiring freezes and the elimination of some vacant positions are under consideration, and city officials have begun exploring "what-if" scenarios as cost-saving measures, said Jennifer Brinkman, the mayor's chief of staff.

For example, how much would the city save if it didn't hire lifeguards and open pools for the summer?

"Everything is on the table," Brinkman said. "We have made it clear to our department directors that we believe there are going to have to be some difficult budget decisions that need to be made."

Lincoln has received state aid to help pay for pandemic emergency expenditures like protective equipment, she said. And federal grants from congressional coronavirus relief packages have freed up money to provide housing to the homeless, for example, Brinkman said.

But Lincoln hasn't received direct aid geared toward shoring up its budget despite the steep economic costs of fighting the virus at the local level, she said.

Nebraska's two largest cities, Omaha and Lincoln, weren't eligible for direct aid for cities in the $2 trillion stimulus package Congress passed in March.

Their populations each fell short of the 500,000-resident threshold instituted by federal lawmakers.