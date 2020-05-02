Facing potential $17M shortfall, city officials explore difficult budget questions, lobby for federal help

In January, City Finance Director Brandon Kauffman showed charts and graphs to the Lincoln City Council outlining his forecast for the next two-year budget.
He projected annual shortfalls of $6 million and $8 million that would need attention during the budget-building process, but Kauffman also cautioned council members.
"A lot can change, and a lot will change from now," he said.
Kauffman was more right than he could have imagined. Things have changed, courtesy of a global pandemic that has wiped out the budget plans city departments submitted earlier this year, and left city officials facing a number of difficult budget questions entering the summer.
Kauffman and his staff now project the city will face a $17 million shortfall in the upcoming fiscal year and a potential $22 million shortfall the following year due to declining sales tax revenues.
Sales tax accounts for 47% of the city's general fund revenue, and attempts to slow transmission of the coronavirus meant restrictions on restaurant service over the past several weeks. A host of retail businesses closed their doors.
Forecasts anticipate a 40% drop in sales tax revenue recorded in June and July -- a direct reflection of the impact on businesses in the roughest months this spring -- and a 16% decline in May and August receipts, according to the city.
Hiring freezes and the elimination of some vacant positions are under consideration, and city officials have begun exploring "what-if" scenarios as cost-saving measures, said Jennifer Brinkman, the mayor's chief of staff.
For example, how much would the city save if it didn't hire lifeguards and open pools for the summer?
"Everything is on the table," Brinkman said. "We have made it clear to our department directors that we believe there are going to have to be some difficult budget decisions that need to be made."
Lincoln has received state aid to help pay for pandemic emergency expenditures like protective equipment, she said. And federal grants from congressional coronavirus relief packages have freed up money to provide housing to the homeless, for example, Brinkman said.
But Lincoln hasn't received direct aid geared toward shoring up its budget despite the steep economic costs of fighting the virus at the local level, she said.
Nebraska's two largest cities, Omaha and Lincoln, weren't eligible for direct aid for cities in the $2 trillion stimulus package Congress passed in March.
Their populations each fell short of the 500,000-resident threshold instituted by federal lawmakers.
Douglas County, population 571,000, was the only subdivision in Nebraska to receive the aid, and can access $166 million.
The rest of the state will compete for a portion of the $1 billion in aid given to the state.
"I won't deny I'm frustrated with Congress," said Lancaster County Board Chair Sean Flowerday.
To Flowerday, Congress' cut-off arbitrarily excludes cities and counties like Lincoln and Lancaster County, he said.
He's still awaiting word from state officials on how they plan to divvy up the money.
In response to Douglas County's award, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert called on the county to share some of the relief fund with the city, which accounts for 80% of the county's population, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has spent time in the past several weeks lobbying Nebraska's congressional delegation to push for changes allowing money to flow to cities like Lincoln.
Gaylor Baird has also been communicating with Stothert about the issue.
Those in Congress opposed to direct aid for local governments "said that we should weather the storm and adjust our service levels accordingly," Brinkman said.
But she's seen promising advocacy from members of Nebraska's delegation on the issue, she added.
Lincoln's $40 million cash reserve, which sometimes is referred to as a rainy day fund, helped plug a budget shortfall last year when sales taxes came up short of projections.
But Brinkman said the administration doesn't see the cash reserve as the sole answer to its current problems, and cities like Lincoln can't resort to deficit spending like Congress does to make budgets work.
Lincoln's two-year budget will be proposed this summer and adopted in late August.
As officials craft the budget, they're not only having to consider what they can't do because of loss of revenues related to the pandemic, but the city also must consider what it must do to address it, Brinkman said.
For example, they'll consider whether they have enough public health staff to perform contact tracing and other key public health functions.
"Now, looking forward, how do we adjust to this new reality?" Brinkman said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
