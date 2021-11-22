 Skip to main content
Expansion of West O pet food facility will add more than 100 new jobs
A pet food company's expansion, which could bring 120 new jobs to Lincoln, got the City Council’s initial approval Monday.

Instinct, which used to be known as Nature’s Variety, is planning a $180 million expansion and consolidation of its operations near Southwest 32nd and West O streets. 

"I think this is a really exciting project before us," said Dan Marvin, the city's director of urban development.

Andrew Willis, who represents the developer, said consolidation at the West O location will reduce truck traffic on Lincoln's streets. Also, the plant makes raw pet food, which means there will be no odor from cooking or processing. 

The company now operates a 24,000-square-foot freeze-drying facility and a 20,000-square-foot raw food processing center on the site, both of which were built within the past four years as part of an earlier redevelopment plan approved in 2017.

Instinct officials said then that future expansion was likely at the site, and now it is planning to build a 250,000-square-foot production facility on nearly 6 acres, which would allow it to close existing production facilities at 6501 Cornhusker Highway and 6200 N. 56th St. and consolidate all of its Lincoln operations at one location.

The company is seeking tax-increment financing for the project and the city estimates it would qualify for a little more than $3.4 million. 

Tax-increment financing, or TIF, is a mechanism that allows developers to use the increased future property taxes a project generates to pay for certain upfront costs that have a public benefit. The project qualifies for TIF because most of West O Street has been designated as a blighted area.

The 120 employees the company plans to hire would be in addition to its existing staff of about 100 people.

Following a public hearing, the City Council approved an amendment to a West O Street redevelopment agreement to allow the project.

The Instinct project is one of several large manufacturing expansions to be announced locally over the past year. Among them: Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing's announcement of a $200 million expansion of its northwest Lincoln plant over the next 18 months that will create an additional 550 jobs, and Monolith's announcement last month that it will hire 200 new employees as part of a $1 billion-plus expansion of its operations near Hallam.

In other action Monday, the City Council:

* Approved an amendment to a redevelopment plan allowing CLS, formerly known as Central Lumber Sales, to build a 122,500-square-foot distribution center on nearly 17 acres at 62th Street and Arbor Road to go forward.

There also would be a 56,000 square-foot outdoor material storage area and associated parking on the site, which is on the south side of I-80 just west of 70th Street. The plan includes annexing the land and a zoning change from agricultural to industrial.

Councilman Richard Meginnis said he was happy to see a longtime Lincoln business — started in 1917 — expand.

The plan conformance is necessary because developers are seeking $2.5 million in TIF to help pay for the $14 million project, which will replace an existing site.

* Approved an amendment to the Antelope Valley redevelopment plan for a 152-unit apartment complex near 22nd and P streets on about 2 acres on the block bounded by 22nd, 23rd, P and Q streets.

The project by Assurity Life Insurance, whose headquarters are at 21st and Q streets, would include three buildings built in a U shape around a central area that would include a swimming pool and other apartment amenities. It would also have underground parking.

The council previously approved zoning changes for the project over the objections of neighbors who worried about traffic, parking and that the market-level apartments would decrease the diversity and inclusiveness of their neighborhood.

Assurity partnered with the Good Neighbor Community Center and the Cultural Center Alliance on an Affordable Housing Trust grant for 15 units that will have rent restrictions and be available to low-income renters.

Several council members said they were happy to see the city's plans to expand bike trails as part of the project.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

