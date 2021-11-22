Expansion of West O pet food facility will add more than 100 new jobs

Tax-increment financing, or TIF, is a mechanism that allows developers to use the increased future property taxes a project generates to pay for certain upfront costs that have a public benefit. The project qualifies for TIF because most of West O Street has been designated as a blighted area.

The 120 employees the company plans to hire would be in addition to its existing staff of about 100 people.

Following a public hearing, the City Council approved an amendment to a West O Street redevelopment agreement to allow the project.

The Instinct project is one of several large manufacturing expansions to be announced locally over the past year. Among them: Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing's announcement of a $200 million expansion of its northwest Lincoln plant over the next 18 months that will create an additional 550 jobs, and Monolith's announcement last month that it will hire 200 new employees as part of a $1 billion-plus expansion of its operations near Hallam.

In other action Monday, the City Council:

* Approved an amendment to a redevelopment plan allowing CLS, formerly known as Central Lumber Sales, to build a 122,500-square-foot distribution center on nearly 17 acres at 62th Street and Arbor Road to go forward.