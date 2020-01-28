Expanding access to sign language would improve education for deaf students, backers say

When he arrived at school, Darnall said many other students who were deaf did not share his experience, however.

“As I was growing up, I looked around to my peers, and often times I would see them arrive at school at the age of 5 and their language was delayed,” Darnall said.

The lack of exposure to regular ASL courses or to skilled interpreters can extend well into the school experience for deaf students as well. Teenagers who do not have the opportunity to take formal sign language classes often have trouble communicating efficiently and effectively, he added.

Recognizing American Sign Language and allowing Nebraska’s public schools to offer classes teaching it destigmatizes students who are deaf, said Carly Weyers, the deaf services coordinator at the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Right now, ASL is only taught at places such as the University of Nebraska, Metro Community College in Omaha, Concordia University in Seward and at some churches, Weyers said.