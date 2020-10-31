Expanded E15 sales have helped, but ethanol backers say roadblocks still remain

Environmental Protection Agency rules prevent retailers from storing E15 in underground tanks without first ensuring those tanks are compatible with the fuel source, said Geoff Cooper, CEO of the Illinois-based Renewable Fuels Association.

"A lot of retailers may not know the exact manufacturer of the tank," Cooper said. "The EPA would currently require them to break concrete to see what they have underground to ensure it's compatible before they can sell E15.

"That's not a viable option and not something many are willing to do, for various reasons," Cooper added.

Another sticking point is the bright-orange warning labels that appear on pumps where E15 is sold telling drivers the fuel is only approved for vehicles manufactured after 2001. Market research has shown that when consumers see the sticker, they don't bother reading any further and will often skip trying the fuel, Cooper said.

Trump has signaled his support for changing both rules, both in campaign stops throughout the Midwest and on social media.

"Subject only to State approval, our important Ethanol Industry will be allowed to use the 10% Pumps for the 15% Blend. Thank you!" Trump tweeted Sept. 12 at several Midwest lawmakers, including Sen. Deb Fischer and EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.