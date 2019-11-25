Existing streets to get bulk of new sales tax money; website to provide added transparency on Lincoln street repairs

The Lincoln City Council has formally adopted a plan to spend the largest possible portion of proceeds from the new city sales tax on fixing existing city streets in the next five budget years.
Monday's council vote codifies a goal by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's administration to direct 73.5% of the six-year, quarter-cent sales tax that took effect in October on rehabbing and repairing existing roads.
As required by the ballot language voters approved in April, 25% of the funds must go to build new streets, while 1.5% goes toward improvements at 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway.
Council members adopted the spending plan into the city's current six-year Capital Improvement Program, which goes through fiscal year 2023-24. The CIP notes that some years the proportion may vary based on the feedback of an oversight committee, as well as public input.
No one testified in opposition to the decision to adopt the plan for spending the tax money, which is projected at $13 million annually.
The oversight committee, called the Advisory Committee on Transportation, has already recommended seven projects for the first repairs with the new street improvement funding stream.
Soon, the city will put together bid packages for those projects.
The committee recommended repairs on three arterials — North 70th Street, South 40th Street and South 48th Street — as well as road work on residential streets in four neighborhoods: Havelock, Southwood, McPhee Elementary School and Zemann Elementary School.
Residents can keep tabs on the progress of the projects by visiting Streets.lincoln.ne.gov, a city website Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department officials say will add further transparency to the sales tax use and be a guide for other city infrastructure projects.
"We're hoping to keep people informed on this," said Transportation and Utilities Engineering Services Manager Thomas Shafer.
Street repairs are more expensive than some people expect, said Mike DeKalb, a co-chair of the advisory committee.
"They think they can get a whole lot of roads done with that quarter-cent (tax), but we prioritized," DeKalb said.
City staff worked with the committee on how to track the street improvement spending by the penny and to the street, he said.
Council members at Monday's meeting praised the work of the volunteer committee to make its recommendations that cover all four geographic quadrants of the city.
Councilwoman Sändra Washington applauded the website's transparency, and Council Chair Jane Raybould said the committee's work, along with the website and oversight of the council, are key to ensuring the sales tax's effectiveness.
"We're all working together to make sure we optimize that quarter-cent sales tax and most importantly live up to the commitment so our constituents and residents see improvement," Raybould said.
The committee will now look to the next round of street projects and hear from Transportation and Utilities officials about how street repairs and needed underground utility upgrades can be bundled to keep the city from digging up the same streets twice, Assistant Transportation Director Lonnie Burklund said.
The committee will meet again next month and possibly begin recommending the next set of sales tax-funded projects in early 2020, he said.
