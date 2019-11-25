Existing streets to get bulk of new sales tax money; website to provide added transparency on Lincoln street repairs

The Lincoln City Council has formally adopted a plan to spend the largest possible portion of proceeds from the new city sales tax on fixing existing city streets in the next five budget years.

Monday's council vote codifies a goal by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's administration to direct 73.5% of the six-year, quarter-cent sales tax that took effect in October on rehabbing and repairing existing roads.

As required by the ballot language voters approved in April, 25% of the funds must go to build new streets, while 1.5% goes toward improvements at 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Council members adopted the spending plan into the city's current six-year Capital Improvement Program, which goes through fiscal year 2023-24. The CIP notes that some years the proportion may vary based on the feedback of an oversight committee, as well as public input.

No one testified in opposition to the decision to adopt the plan for spending the tax money, which is projected at $13 million annually.

The oversight committee, called the Advisory Committee on Transportation, has already recommended seven projects for the first repairs with the new street improvement funding stream.