Burnt up, abandoned and stripped of more than $10,000 in concrete tools stored inside.
That's how Rene Solc, a former Lincoln mayoral candidate, found his work pickup after it had been stolen from his business in southwest Lincoln on June 18.
A Lancaster County sheriff's deputy found Solc's pickup in the mud off West A and Southwest 112th streets early June 19.
Solc pours concrete most often to make sidewalks, and it's the third time his truck had been taken.
He insures the tools but his business doesn't insure the truck, he said.
The truck was unlocked, but the tools were locked down, he said.
He suspects a spare set of keys were taken during an earlier theft.
Police have not made any arrests. So on his own, Solc is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call him at 402-432-2145.
"I want to make sure everybody knows about the damn thing," Solc said.