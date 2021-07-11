Environmental advocates oppose development of Air Park land it says should be preserved

Bill Austin, the attorney who represents the Airport Authority, said Federal Aviation Administration rules require that it get fair market value for the land.

“The Airport Authority understands some of the concerns of Nine-Mile Prairie but doesn’t understand why they are having a buffer going as far as they’re trying to get it to go,” he said. “Unfortunately it’s a situation where the Airport Authority has an obligation to maximize the value of its property.”

While the land in question isn’t directly adjacent to Nine-Mile Prairie, it is in the “environs” that encompass the master plan created by UNL. Advocates say the flora and fauna are part of that ecosystem, and the study recommended the land in question be preserved as green space because of the diversity of the habitat and the connection to Nine-Mile Prairie by stream and tributary corridors.

In his blog, Oberg said the city has changed zoning in the past to preserve grassland prairies, including in 2018 when then-mayor Chris Beutler and the council decided not to sell the parcels in question, instead asking for a recommendation from the UNL Center for Grasslands Studies.

But Marvin said given the 2007 agreement with LPS and the Airport Authority, a blight designation wouldn’t stop development, just the ability of developers to use TIF.