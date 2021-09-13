Environmental advocates get good news: City Council pulls disputed Air Park blight study

Marvin told the council that even though it's outside the city limits and there are platting issues on the land, including it in the study would be an opportunity to see if it qualifies as blighted, which could help the owner.

He also wants to reconsider the area the 20 acres of undeveloped land.

“I would want to address the northern border so we can address some of the concerns raised at previous hearings,” he said. “There’s no reason we can’t do that.”

Councilwoman Tammy Ward, who made the motion to remove the blight proposal from the agenda, said she was pleased.

“I do believe this is the right thing to do,” she said in an interview. “The Nine-Mile Prairie group has given us many, many ideas to consider and we're going to consider doing that and we’re going to work with the development community. I believe it needs to be slowed down.”

Jon Oberg, who owns prairie land in the area and has been involved in environmental issues for years, said Monday’s action opens the door to looking at the whole area and coming up with a plan that makes more sense than the initial proposal.