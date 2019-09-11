Cultiva Coffee attracts a diverse clientele of Near South residents, lawyers and politicos of all stripes at its location south of downtown Lincoln.
Marilyn Synek has been one of the store's regular customers, ordering a coffee and a crepe every Wednesday for two years, but her visit this week was interrupted when she was told to leave the store.
"This morning, I was asked to leave Cultiva Coffee and never come back because of my conservative (principles)," wrote Synek, who works as a communication specialist for Nebraska Family Alliance.
Synek, a University of Nebraska at Kearney alum who has interned for Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Adrian Smith, said she has never worn anything political in the store or broadcast her conservative beliefs.
The employee told Synek she recognized her and started berating her, calling her "bigoted trash," according to Synek's post.
"You are not f---ing wanted in our restaurant, so get out and don't come back," Synek recalled the employee telling her. "If you do try to come back, we will all refuse any service to you."
Reached later, Synek said while the woman raised her voice and spoke "very passionately," she did not physically threaten Synek.
"It was packed and the other customers turned to watch," Synek said. "It was pretty humiliating."
Cultiva immediately fired the employee, according to a post by Sharon Grossman, one of the coffee shop's owners.
"We do not condone this behavior and never have," Grossman wrote. "Our sincere apologies to anyone who had to witness this incident."
Synek's noontime post quickly went viral, collecting 100 comments before 3 p.m., and the story was picked up by conservative media elsewhere, leading to several negative reviews on the restaurant's Yelp and Facebook pages.
"Cussed out customers if you are not pro gay," one reviewer from Glendale, Arizona, wrote. "If you are not gay your (sic) not welcome. Can't believe they are so prejudice (sic), against people who aren't like them? Terrible place."
"Extremely disappointed in hearing the rant by an employee yelling at a customer because of their conflicting values," wrote another, this one from Altamont, Tennessee. "The owner should be ashamed of this employee."
Natalie Weiss, the now-former employee of the coffee shop, wrote in her own Facebook post late Wednesday morning she confronted Synek for her work with the Nebraska Family Alliance, which opposes pro-LGBTQ legislation and city ordinances, as well as Synek's work for Sen. Ben Sasse's campaign.
"Nebraskans like myself do lose our jobs, and sometimes our living arrangements, because of who we are, and people like the Nebraska Family Alliance are why," wrote Weiss, who identified herself as transgender.
"Their money, their influence, and their national political allies are why Lincoln cannot mount a successful ballot initiative concerning Lincoln's Fairness Ordinance," Weiss continued, referring to the ordinance to protect the rights of Lincoln's LGBTQ community stuck in the Lincoln City Council.
Weiss, in her Facebook post, admitted to using vulgar language toward Synek as the conservative woman was leaving the store.
Nebraskans can be fired from their jobs or lose their homes for because they identify as gay, Weiss continued, "and you can also be fired for telling people who fight for that status quo to get lost."
Jason Anderson, another co-owner of Cultiva Coffee, said the store's location near 11th and G street routinely draws a socially, racially and politically diverse crowd and the store is open to all.
"We welcome everyone into our shop and do not condone the action of any employee that makes anyone feel unwelcome," he said. "Making sure people feel welcome is our goal."
Synek said while she believes Americans can disagree politically, she hopes the instance reinforces the importance of civil discourse.
"Tolerance goes both ways, and the division in our current political climate will perpetuate if we neglect basic civility," she wrote.
Synek later updated her post to say the store's owners had apologized to her personally, adding they asked her to come back.
"I've always enjoyed their coffee and crepes, and I accept their apology," Synek wrote.