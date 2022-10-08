 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Electric scooters are back rolling on downtown Lincoln streets

  • 0

Electric scooters are back on city streets.

Lincoln has finalized contracts with two vendors — Lime and Veo, each of which will deploy 250 e-scooters to an expanded area.

Electric Scooters, 9.1

Two years after electric scooters first showed up on Lincoln streets, they've returned with an expanded use area.

Lime scooters — available on the Lime–#RideGreen smartphone app — are on the streets and cost $1 to unlock and 34 cents per minute. Veo e-scooters will be available beginning next spring.

The city conducted a 16-month scooter pilot program that tracked more than 91,400 trips that averaged 12 minutes and traveled less than a mile. More than 25,000 different people took a ride during the pilot program.

City officials hope the e-scooters promote alternative — and more environmentally clean — forms of transportation, and they’ve expanded the area where scooters can be used to one bordered roughly by Huntington Avenue, South Street, 48th Street and Southwest Second Street.

People are also reading…

ScooterLNK’s operating hours have been extended by two hours and now run from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

For details on rules and maps go to lincoln.ne.gov/scooter.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lancaster County Public Defender

Lancaster County Public Defender

Lancaster County has had a public defender's office to represent those accused of criminal cases who can't afford a private attorney where the…

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News