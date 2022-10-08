Electric scooters are back rolling on downtown Lincoln streets

Electric scooters are back on city streets.

Lincoln has finalized contracts with two vendors — Lime and Veo, each of which will deploy 250 e-scooters to an expanded area.

Lime scooters — available on the Lime–#RideGreen smartphone app — are on the streets and cost $1 to unlock and 34 cents per minute. Veo e-scooters will be available beginning next spring.

The city conducted a 16-month scooter pilot program that tracked more than 91,400 trips that averaged 12 minutes and traveled less than a mile. More than 25,000 different people took a ride during the pilot program.

City officials hope the e-scooters promote alternative — and more environmentally clean — forms of transportation, and they’ve expanded the area where scooters can be used to one bordered roughly by Huntington Avenue, South Street, 48th Street and Southwest Second Street.

ScooterLNK’s operating hours have been extended by two hours and now run from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

For details on rules and maps go to lincoln.ne.gov/scooter.