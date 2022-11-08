 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What you need to know about Election Day in Nebraska, Lancaster County

Outgoing Lancaster County election commissioner Dave Shively talks with the Journal Star, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Lincoln.

While Republicans have a firm hold on state government, attention Tuesday night will be on two congressional races in eastern Nebraska, where Democrats have mounted competitive races against GOP incumbents.

Voters in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District will get to watch a rematch of a race that was on a special election ballot in June.

Don Walton: Let's all vote Tuesday — and accept the results
Nebraska election officials say poll watcher numbers are normal amid rising national concerns
Lancaster County election commissioner reflects on 23 years of service ahead of final election

In that contest, Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk won against his legislative colleague, state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, to fill the remainder of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term after he resigned following a criminal indictment involving campaign fundraising.

Flood prevailed by 6,234 votes, winning all 12 counties other than Lancaster County, which Pansing Brooks won by more than 10,000 votes.

The Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District is drawing attention nationally. Polls have shown Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general who is seeking his fourth term, in a tight race with challenger Democrat Tony Vargas.

Vargas is a state lawmaker from Omaha who has touted his experience as a former teacher and member of the Omaha Public Schools Board.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee named it one of its top competitive House districts that are either open or held by Republicans.

Republicans expect to have less trouble keeping control of Nebraska's vast 3rd District, where Republican Rep. Adrian Smith is expected to easily win a ninth term.

Republicans maintain strong control of statewide offices in Nebraska, which hasn’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994.

Nebraskans on Tuesday will also decide whether voters should be required to show photo IDs and whether the state should raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026.

In the governor's race, three candidates are on the ballot to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who can't run again because of term limits.

Republican Jim Pillen of Columbus, a University of Nebraska regent and livestock producer, won a contentious primary in May. He's on the ballot with Democrat Carol Blood of Bellevue, a state senator and former Bellevue City Council member, and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman of Omaha, a teacher.

Democrats are hoping to retain enough legislative seats in the officially nonpartisan Legislature to maintain filibuster pressure on the GOP’s agenda. That agenda includes a plan to pass a near-total abortion ban, as other Republican-controlled states have done in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last June. Four of those seats represent voters in Lancaster County and Lincoln.

Lancaster County officeholders are also on Tuesday's ballot, where a heated county attorney's race has stolen the spotlight.

Veteran incumbent Pat Condon has touted his more than three decades of experience as a prosecutor against state Sen. Adam Morfeld, a term-limited legislator and director of the nonprofit Civic Nebraska, who promises to bring a perspective more reflective of the community’s values.

Two Lancaster County Board commissioners are seeking reelection, and while incumbents are favored in most county races, voters will elect a new county clerk and public defender, where incumbents are not on the ballot.

Election turnout in Lancaster County expected to top 55%
Ricketts shells out $3.8 million on politics in his final year as Nebraska governor
Voter ID on the ballot, but Nebraska Legislature would determine details of the law

Educate yourself: 2022 General Election Voter's Guide

The Lincoln Journal Star reaches out to candidates in contested general election races and asks them to provide biographical information and answer questions relevant to the offices they seek.

Nebraska Governor
Nebraska Governor

Three candidates hope to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts when he completes his second term in office in January 2023: Republican Jim Pillen of Colu…

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1
U.S. House of Representatives, District 1

November's general election is the second matchup between candidates Patty Pansing Brooks and Mike Flood for the 1st District seat, which incl…

Nebraska Attorney General
Nebraska Attorney General

Republican Mike Hilgers of Lincoln faces Legal Marijuana Now candidate Larry Bolinger of Alliance in a contest to be the state's Attorney General.

Nebraska State Treasurer
Nebraska State Treasurer

State Treasurer John Murante is running for a second four-year term. He faces Katrina Tomsen of Upland, a Libertarian.

Nebraska State Auditor
Nebraska State Auditor

Seeking to replace State Auditor Charlie Janssen are Republicans Mike Foley, Legal Marijuana Now candidate L. Leroy Lopez of Cortland and Libe…

Nebraska Legislature: Districts 2, 24, 26, 28, 46
Nebraska Legislature: Districts 2, 24, 26, 28, 46

Five Southeast Nebraska districts are on the ballot this year, including District 2, 24, 26, 28 and 46.

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District

 There are three contested seats on the Lower Platte South NRD board that will appear on the general election ballot. 

Southeast Community College Board of Governors
Southeast Community College Board of Governors

There are four board seats on this year's general election ballot. The races are nonpartisan.

Nebraska State Board of Education
Nebraska State Board of Education

The local race is District 5, which includes much of the south side of Lincoln, and rural areas of Southeast Nebraska largely south of the Pla…

Lancaster County Public Defender
Lancaster County Public Defender

Democrat Kristi Egger of Lincoln, a longtime attorney in the public defender's office, defeated her former boss, incumbent Joe Nigro in the pr…

Lancaster County Sheriff
Lancaster County Sheriff

For the first time since his election in 1994, Republican Terry Wagner is facing challengers — Democrat Johnny "Jay" Pitts Jr. of Lincoln and …

Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds
Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds

Republican Rob Ogden is running for reelection to the four-year term. He is facing challenger Dan Nolte, a Democrat who has been the Lancaster…

Lancaster County Board
Lancaster County Board

Three Lancaster County Board races will appear on the general election ballot, including two where incumbents hope to be reelected.

Lancaster County Attorney
Lancaster County Attorney

Republican incumbent Pat Condon is being challenged by state Sen. Adam Morfeld, a Democrat, in the contest to be Lancaster County's top attorney.

Lancaster County Clerk
Lancaster County Clerk

There will be a new officeholder after the current county clerk is not seeking reelection. Republican Kris Beckenbach and Democrat Matt Hansen…

Lancaster County Clerk of the District Court
Lancaster County Clerk of the District Court

The current clerk, Troy Hawk, a Republican, is running for a third term. He is being challenged by Lin Quenzer, a Democrat, who has been the c…

Lancaster County Treasurer
Lancaster County Treasurer

Incumbent Rachel Garver of Lincoln, a Democrat, faces Republican Tracy Refior in the Lancaster County Treasurer race.

Voter ID, minimum wage hike, airport funding are ballot questions
Regional Government
Voter ID, minimum wage hike, airport funding are ballot questions

Two are on the ballot via the initiative petition process and one is a proposed constitutional amendment that was placed on the ballot by the Legislature.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7253 or skulhanek@journalstar.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Inside: Election turnout in Lancaster County expected to top 55%. Page A2.

